For thousands of years, Egypt controlled the Nile. A new dam threatens that.

Without the Nile, there is no Egypt.

The Egyptians have been the owners of the river for 7,000 years.

Now Egypt is fighting with Ethiopia over a giant dam that is being built 2,000 miles upriver. Time is running out. Can you find a solution to avoid a wider conflict?



MINYA, Egypt – The Egyptian farmer stood in his dusty field, lamenting his fortune. A few years ago, greenhouses full of wheat and tomato carpeted the earth. Now the desert was crawling.

"Look," he said, pointing to the sandy soil and abandoned greenhouses. "Sterile."

The farmer, Hamed Jarallah, attributed his problems to the reduced irrigation of the overloaded Nile, the legendary river at the heart of Egypt's identity. The Nile is already being attacked by pollution, climate change and the growing population of Egypt, which officially hits 100 million people this month.

And now, added Mr. Jarallah, a new calamity arose.

A colossal hydroelectric dam that is being built on the Nile, 2,000 miles upriver in the lowlands of Ethiopia, threatens to further restrict Egypt's water supply, and is scheduled to begin to fill up this summer.

"We are worried," he said. "Egypt would not exist without the Nile. Our livelihood is being destroyed, may God help us."

The dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia for the Great Dam of the Ethiopian Renaissance of 4.5 billion dollars, the largest in Africa, with a reservoir the size of London, has become a national concern in both countries, fueling patriotism, fears deeply rooted and even murmurs of war.

For the Ethiopians, the dam is an appreciated symbol of their ambitions: a megaproject with the potential to illuminate millions of homes, earn billions of electricity sales to neighboring countries and confirm the place of Ethiopia as a growing African power.

After years of uneven progress, including corruption scandals and the mysterious death of its chief engineer, the first two turbines are being installed. Authorities say the dam will begin to fill in July.

That perspective causes fear in Egypt, where the dam is seen as the most fundamental of threats.

"The Nile is a matter of life, a matter of existence for Egypt," he told the United Nations last September.

For eight years, officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, which is between the two countries, fought unsuccessfully for the dam. Ninety-five percent of Egyptians live along the Nile or in its delta, and the river provides almost all of its water. They worry that, if the dam in Ethiopia becomes too fast, it could drastically reduce their water supply. In November, in a final effort, the talks moved to Washington, where the White House has been mediating.

Trump, playing with his own image as a negotiator, has suggested that his efforts might deserve a Nobel Prize. The White House is pushing for an agreement by the end of February, but Egyptian and Ethiopian officials warn it won't be easy.

In an interview last month, Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia's water minister, called Egypt's claims to the Nile "the most absurd thing I've ever heard."

For millennia, the Egyptians were the undisputed masters of the Nile, taking advantage of the river to build ancient empires and modern republics.

The pharaohs worshiped crocodiles and used the Nile to transport the giant granite blocks to the Great Pyramid of Giza. In 1970, the imposing Egyptian leader after independence, Gamal Abdel Nasser, oversaw the completion of the Aswan High Dam, tameing the seasonal flows of the Nile and transforming Egyptian agriculture.

Egypt justified its dominance over the river by citing a treaty on colonial era water and a 1959 agreement with Sudan. But Ethiopia does not recognize them, and when their former leader, Mengistu Haile Mariam, proposed to build a series of dams on the Nile in 1978, he encountered little veiled threats.

"We will not wait to die of thirst in Egypt," said the president of Egypt at that time, Anwar Sadat. "We will go to Ethiopia and die there."

The Renaissance dam stretches across the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the river, which supplies most of the water in Egypt. The young modernizing leader of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, insists that Egyptian fears about its impact are exaggerated. After taking over as prime minister in 2018, Abiy flew to Cairo to offer her guarantees.

"I swear, I swear, we will not damage Egypt's water supply," he told reporters.

But for last fall, anxieties rose again and Abiy offered an ominous warning.

"No force could prevent,quot; Ethiopia from completing the dam, he told Ethiopian lawmakers in October, less than two weeks after winning the Nobel Peace Prize for resolving his country's long conflict with Eritrea. If that were the case, Mr. Abiy added, he would get "millions ready,quot; for the war with Egypt.

While the two nations dispute the dam, hydrologists say that the most pressing threat facing the Nile comes from population growth and climate change. The population of Egypt increases by one million people every six months, a dizzying rate that, according to the United Nations, will lead to water shortages by 2025.

Families swimming on the Nile in the city of El Qanater El Khayreya.



Women carrying their belongings after a day in the city of El Qanater El Khayreya.



Fishermen working on the Nile river in southern Egypt.



The rising sea level threatens to nibble the lower coast of Egypt and help push salt water inland, spoiling the fertile land. The increasingly volatile climate is another risk.

A study published last August by researchers at Dartmouth College found that while rain is likely to increase in the Upper Nile Basin over the next century, the incidence of hot and dry years could increase by a factor of two or three. , even if global warming is limited to 2 degrees Celsius.

Ethiopia argues that storing upstream water will help, because it is less prone to evaporation than in Egypt, which is drier.

"The dry years will be more severe, as they will be hotter and more frequent," said Ethan D. Coffel, the newspaper's lead writer. "Life will become much more difficult for Nile farmers."

Mr. el-Sisi's Egypt has made modest efforts to prepare. Officials have imposed restrictions on water-intensive crops such as rice and bananas. On Fridays, clerics deliver sermons delivered by the government emphasizing the virtues of conservation.

On Judgment Day, one of those sermons warned, "God will not look favorably,quot; in the waste of water.

But criticism of the Nile administration by Egypt itself is risky. Sherine, a famous pop singer, was prosecuted in 2017 for mocking the notoriously dirty water of the Nile, telling fans to "drink Evian instead."

She was finally acquitted, perhaps in part because her jab hit the mark: the Egyptians abuse the Nile as much as they venerate it.

Wastewater flows into its waters and garbage clogs irrigation canals. Successive Egyptian leaders have surrendered to grandiose schemes that suck from the river, including Mr. el-Sisi, which is building a new administrative capital in the desert on the outskirts of Cairo that, according to experts, will exhaust even more the Nile.

The dam has become the focus of water anxieties in Egypt. The main problem with Ethiopia is the speed with which it must be filled. Ethiopia says only four years, but Egypt, for fear of a drought during the period of filling, has argued for 12 or more.

For the New York Times

Beyond the technical arguments, the dispute is driven by politics. El-Sisi, a strong military man, is very sensitive to suggestions that he is soft with the security of Egypt.

Abiy, who faces elections this year, is under pressure from the common Ethiopians, who helped fund the dam by buying bonds issued by the government. In more general terms, you need to fulfill a prestigious project in a country that is considered an emerging power.

Ethiopia has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The dam offers you the opportunity to become the largest energy exporter in Africa. And, as in Egypt, the Nile is fundamental to the sense of the country itself.

"How long will the river flow with everything, including a tree branch?" Says a song taught to Ethiopian schoolchildren.

The Blue Nile falls, a few kilometers downstream from Lake Tana, the source of the Blue Nile.



The Great Dam of Ethiopia's Renaissance will be the largest in Africa: a $ 4 billion hydroelectric giant, capable of generating enough energy to meet Ethiopia's growing economic ambitions.



Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The dam project is fundamental to the country's ambitions.



During an interview with The New York Times at the dam in 2018, Semegnew Bekele, the project manager, said the company would "eradicate our common enemy: poverty."

He cited the Hoover Dam in the United States as inspiration.

"It turns the United States into America," he said, adding that he expected the Ethiopian dam to do the same for his country.

Shortly after, he was found collapsed behind the wheel of his Toyota Land Cruiser, a gunshot wound to the head. The police described him as suicide. A few weeks later, Abiy dismissed the main contractor of the dam for accusations of widespread corruption.

Despite the setbacks, the Ethiopians say they are close to finishing the dam. They started building it in 2011 at the height of the Arab Spring, when Cairo was still in crisis, and hostilities have pursued the project from the beginning.

Simegnew Bekele, the project manager, on the dam site in 2018.



In 2013, a television broadcast showed the leaders of Egypt, including the president of the time, Mohamed Morsi, discussing covert tactics to destroy the dam, including a bomb attack. The harsh conversation came to nothing, but soon the Egyptians accused their rivals of delaying technical conversations as they continued to build.

The Ethiopians, in turn, say that the Egyptians treat them with a high hand dating back to a failed Egyptian invasion of Ethiopia in the 1870s. In October, an Ethiopian negotiator accused Egypt of trying to turn his country into a "hydrological colony,quot;.

El-Sisi insists that he wants a peaceful resolution and embarks on a diplomatic offensive to gain the support of Ethiopia's neighbors. The Nile Museum, which opened in Aswan in 2016, emphasizes Egypt's ties with its "African brothers." Inside, a three-story waterfall symbolizes the Nile through 10 African countries before arriving in Egypt.

However, Mr. Sisi has also sent a message that he is ready to resist in other ways. Egypt has fostered ties with Ethiopia's adversaries, sending weapons to the government of South Sudan, according to United Nations researchers. Within Ethiopia, officials accused Egypt of sponsoring anti-government protests and armed rebellions, accusations that Cairo denies.

In the talks, Mr. el-Sisi is at a marked disadvantage: the longer the negotiations take, the closer Ethiopia is to finishing the dam.

Mr. Abiy’s hand is also strengthened by the growing geostrategic muscle of Ethiopia. In recent years, many countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China and the United States, have competed for influence in the Horn of Africa, where many analysts have proclaimed a new "Great Game." Ethiopia, the most populous country in the region with more than 100 million people, is essential for these calculations.

He won an important diplomatic victory in negotiations over the dam when he persuaded Sudan, which had traditionally sided with Egypt, to take sides in the dispute.

Salt that covers the land as a result of rising sea levels along the coastline in northern Egypt.



Fishermen on the Nile in Aswan, in southern Egypt.



A donkey grazing in a field owned by Ahmed Gouda, which grows mangoes, peaches, dates, corn and rice, all squeezed on just two acres.



The negotiations negotiated by the White House and the World Bank have not gone as Egypt expected, Western diplomats say. Despite the close ties between Trump and El-Sisi, whom Trump once called "my favorite dictator," Egypt has had to accept key demands on the Nile.

On February 1, one day after the last talks ended, Abiy played an optimistic note on Twitter, boasting that Ethiopia was getting closer and closer to "our continental day of victory in power generation."

But Ethiopian ministers recognize that Trump is also pressuring them to make a deal.

"Of course, the pressure is everywhere," Bekele, the water minister, told reporters.

An Egyptian government spokesman did not answer the questions. The two sides are scheduled to meet in Washington on February 13.

The Nile ends its winding 4,000-mile journey through Africa in Ras el-Bar, a coastal city on the north coast of Egypt, where the river glides silently into the Mediterranean. One morning, Ahmed el-Alfi, 16, stood on the rocks on his shore, fishing shrimp.

The young fisherman did not know much about the conversations with Ethiopia, but he himself could see the problems of the river.

"The sea is clear but the Nile is dirty," said Mr. el-Alfi. "It's full of trash."

And yet, he added, Egypt had no choice but to fight for it.

"Without the Nile," he said, "there is no Egypt."

A hotel cafeteria overlooking the Nile in Cairo.



A statue of a woman from ancient Egypt that refers to the sacrifices that were presented to "Hapi,quot;, the god of the annual floods of the Nile in the ancient Egyptian religion. The character of the little mermaid Disney "Ariel,quot; in the background mural brings a modern touch to the ancient cultures of Egyptian mythology.



A wedding celebration aboard a ship on the Nile.



Declan Walsh reported from Minya, Egypt, and Somini Sengupta from the Great Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia. Simon Marks contributed reports in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Nada Rashwan in Cairo.