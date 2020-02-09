Florence Pugh says that being in the Oscars is strange and crazy

"Leo is there! Tom Hanks is there! This is crazy!"
Apparently, that's the answer you get when you ask Florence Pugh How are you doing at the Oscars? the Little woman Star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was a little nervous before the show, but there was something that reassured her: Scarlett Johansson.
"I have to say that my nerves have been reduced after having a wonderful hug with her," Pugh told E! Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet
But that didn't make all this less strange.
"It's very strange. Every year you sit on the couch and see this and now I'm on the carpet and I can look at people, about four meters away," she says. "It's crazy."
Pugh and Johansson star in the upcoming Black Widow movie together, and were also nominated against each other in the Supporting Actress category. Pugh ended up losing for Laura Dern, who is also his co-star of Little woman.
Saoirse Ronan is also nominated for Little woman Tonight for Best Actress, and she is competing against Scarlett Johansson in her category as well.
the Little woman the cast got quite close during filming, and Pugh says it seems that this award season is just a continuation of the movie.
"You know what is so funny, the movie only came out a few months ago, so it seems to be an extension, and a wonderful extension, of what we just did," she says. "And I've said so many times that just being part of this movie a year ago was enough for me. I didn't have to go beyond that, and now we're at the Oscars, and I'm with my beautiful girls, and it's an amazing feeling." .
