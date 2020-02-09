Florence Pugh says that being in the Oscars is strange and crazy

"Leo is there! Tom Hanks is there! This is crazy!"

Apparently, that's the answer you get when you ask Florence Pugh How are you doing at the Oscars? the Little woman Star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was a little nervous before the show, but there was something that reassured her: Scarlett Johansson.

"I have to say that my nerves have been reduced after having a wonderful hug with her," Pugh told E! Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet

But that didn't make all this less strange.

"It's very strange. Every year you sit on the couch and see this and now I'm on the carpet and I can look at people, about four meters away," she says. "It's crazy."