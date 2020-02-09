Five million people were able to flee Wuhan before quarantining it

About five million people were able to flee Wuhan before the city was quarantined due to the coronavirus, taking the deadly infection with them to neighboring areas.

For weeks after the first reports of a mysterious new virus in Wuhan, millions of people left the central city of China, cramming with buses, trains and airplanes when the first wave of the great migration of the Lunar New Year of China spread through the whole country.

Some carried with them the new virus that has claimed more than 800 lives since then and has made more than 37,000 people sick.

Officials finally began sealing the borders on January 23, but it was too late.

Speaking with journalists a few days after the city was quarantined, the mayor estimated that 5 million people had already left.

Now, an analysis of national travel patterns using the map location data of the Chinese technology giant Baidu shows that in the two weeks prior to the closure of Wuhan, almost 70% of trips outside the central Chinese city were made within from the province of Hubei.

Travel patterns track extensively with the early spread of the virus.

A worker monitors displays of infrared thermometers while they check travelers at Hankou train station in Wuhan, in Hubei Province, in southern China, before authorities seal the city.

Another 14% of the trips went to the neighboring provinces of Henan, Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi.

Nearly 2% slipped to Guangdong Province, the coastal manufacturing power compared to Hong Kong, and the rest was deployed in China.

The cities outside Hubei Province that were main destinations for trips from Wuhan between January 10 and 24 were Chongqing, a municipality next to Hubei Province, Beijing and Shanghai.

Most confirmed cases and deaths have occurred in China, within Hubei Province, followed by a large number of cases in central China, with outbreaks of infections in Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing as well.

"It's definitely too late," said Jin Dong-Yan, a molecular virologist at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Hong Kong. & # 39; Five million out. That is a great challenge. It is possible that many of them will not return to Wuhan, but may stay elsewhere.

& # 39; To control this outbreak, we have to deal with this. On the one hand, we need to identify them. On the other hand, we must address the issue of stigma and discrimination & # 39 ;.

He added that the initial spread of travelers to central China's provinces with large groups of migrant workers and relatively weaker health care systems & # 39; puts a heavy burden on hospitals … in these provinces with limited resources & # 39 ;.

Passengers wearing protective masks walk outside the Hankou train station in Wuhan, in the central Chinese province of Hubei, before authorities seal the city

Baidu collects travel data based on more than 120 billion daily location requests from your map application and other applications that use Baidu location services.

Only the data of users who agree to share their location is recorded and the company says the data is masked to protect privacy.

Baidu publicly available data shows proportional trips, not absolute numbers of recorded trips, and does not include trips from people who do not use mobile phones or applications that depend on Baidu's popular location services.

Public health officials and academics have been using this type of cartographic data for years to track the possible spread of the disease.

A group of researchers from the WorldPop research group at the University of Southampton, which studies population dynamics, used 2013-2015 data from Baidu location services and international flight itineraries to make a predictive global risk map for the possible spread of the virus from Wuhan.

It is important to understand population movements outside of Wuhan before the city closes, said Lai Shengjie, a WorldPop researcher who used to work at the China Disease Control and Prevention Center.

& # 39; Maybe they had not developed symptoms but could transmit the virus. We have to look for destinations in China and the world and focus on the main destinations and try to prepare for disease control and prevention & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

An official uses an infrared thermometer on a traveler at a health checkpoint at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, in Hubei Province, in southern China, before the city was closed.

The last trains left Wuhan on the morning of January 23, interrupting a wave of one-way trips that had begun three days earlier, Baidu data shows.

Nearby cities rushed to impose their own travel restrictions.

From January 23 to 26, the 15 cities that show Baidu data received the largest number of Wuhan travelers, 70% combined, all imposed a certain level of travel restrictions.

Other nations soon followed suit, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and the Philippines, all of which have drastically restricted entry for people coming from China.

Others, such as Italy and Indonesia, have banned flights.

WorldPop researchers discovered that trips outside of Wuhan have increased historically in the weeks leading up to the Lunar New Year.

Based on historical travel patterns, they identified 18 high-risk cities within China that received the most Wuhan travelers during this period.

It is believed that around five million people fled Wuhan before quarantining the city

Then they used 2018 flight itineraries of the International Air Transport Association to map the global connectivity of those cities.

They point out that the travel patterns after the restrictions began to be implemented on January 23 will not coincide with the historical norms and that the cities they identified are initial landing ports; the travelers could have subsequently moved to another place.

According to his analysis, the top 10 global destinations for travelers from high-risk Chinese cities around the Lunar New Year were Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya topped the list.

The African continent is particularly vulnerable due to the weakest health infrastructure in many countries, and the longer they go unnoticed, the more likely they are to spread.

"The capacity is quite weak in many African health services," Dr. Michel Yao, emergency operations manager for the World Health Organization in Africa, told the AP. This new virus "could overwhelm the health systems we have in Africa."

The Centers for Disease Control in Africa, formed three years ago in response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa, said detection has intensified at ports of entry into Africa. Egypt began checking passengers in the affected areas in China on January 16. Over the next eight days, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya implemented detection systems. No confirmed cases have been reported.

Lai and her colleagues said they found a "high correlation,quot; between the early spread of coronavirus cases and the geographic risk patterns they identified.

The first case of the virus outside of China was reported on January 13 in Thailand, followed two days later by Japan, the countries with the highest connectivity risk, according to the WorldPop analysis.

Within 10 days of Wuhan's quarantine, the virus had spread to more than two dozen countries; Nine of the 10 countries with the highest number of air connections to continental cities at risk also had the highest number of confirmed cases, mostly affecting people who had been in China.

The pattern is not perfect; Zhejiang Province, for example, was not one of Wuhan's main destinations this year, according to Baidu data, but now it has one of the highest numbers of confirmed cases.

"Our goal was to help guide some of the surveillance and think about control measures," said Andrew Tatem, director of WorldPop, adding that his group plans to update its analysis.

"There was a lot of movement outside the Wuhan region before the controls came into place," he said. "We are now reaching the stage of having data from multiple locations on the scale of outbreaks elsewhere."

Scientists have identified the new virus as a coronavirus, a family of viruses that includes some that can cause the common cold, as well as others that cause more serious diseases, such as SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Many now focus on what will happen after the second wave of the lunar new year as people get back on trains, buses and planes to return to work.

The Chinese government extended the holiday, which was supposed to end on January 30, until February 2. Shanghai, Beijing and several Chinese provinces ordered the companies to remain closed until Sunday, leaving the nation's big megacities as ghost cities.

"It is [in cities where people interact a lot more," Tatem said. "That is potentially the concern of many returning people. A few people who plant that could result in a bigger problem."