First Americans die of coronavirus, raising questions about the US response. UU.

SHANGHAI – A US citizen died of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, US officials said Saturday. It was the first American death known to the disease, and diplomatic friction over Beijing's response to the epidemic was likely to increase.

It is also certain that death will raise questions about whether the Trump administration and the State Department in particular have taken sufficient measures to ensure the safety of Americans in China and assist in the evacuation of those who want to leave.

In a statement, the State Department took a defensive tone, saying that since January 29, it had evacuated some 850 people, most of them Americans, on five charter flights from Wuhan.

The agency said it "had no higher priority than the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad," but there are no current plans for additional evacuation flights, even when some Americans in other parts of China have been asking the government from the United States to evacuate them.