First Americans die of coronavirus, raising questions about the US response. UU.

SHANGHAI – A US citizen died of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, US officials said Saturday. It was the first American death known to the disease, and diplomatic friction over Beijing's response to the epidemic was likely to increase.
It is also certain that death will raise questions about whether the Trump administration and the State Department in particular have taken sufficient measures to ensure the safety of Americans in China and assist in the evacuation of those who want to leave.
In a statement, the State Department took a defensive tone, saying that since January 29, it had evacuated some 850 people, most of them Americans, on five charter flights from Wuhan.
The agency said it "had no higher priority than the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad," but there are no current plans for additional evacuation flights, even when some Americans in other parts of China have been asking the government from the United States to evacuate them.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have been tense for years on issues such as trade, technology and human rights. While Chinese officials have promoted the importance of international cooperation to combat the virus, in recent days doubts have arisen about China's willingness to accept a helping hand, particularly from the United States.
Although some Trump administration officials have privately expressed their skepticism about the outbreak management in China, President Trump himself praised the Chinese leaders on Friday. Trump told reporters in Washington that he had spoken on the phone with President Xi Jinping of China on Thursday night. "They are working very hard and I think they are doing a very professional job," he said.
Trump has often said he likes and admires Xi, and has eased his attacks on China since the two sides signed an agreement last month to stop a damaging trade war that Trump started in 2018.
Few details about the American, who died Thursday, were immediately available. According to the United States Embassy in Beijing, the person was 60 years old and died at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, the inner metropolis at the center of the epidemic. Two people familiar with the matter said the person was a woman and had underlying health problems.
It was not clear if the woman had tried to leave the city on any of the flights organized by the State Department, which had evacuated diplomats and other US citizens from Wuhan, Beijing and other parts of China.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the family for their loss," said a spokesman for the United States Embassy in Beijing. "Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comments."
The news of the death spread as frustrations over the handling of the epidemic by Beijing increased within China and also emerged at the diplomatic level. The virus has It killed more than 800 people in China, made thousands more sick and spread all over the world.
For more than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States have been offering to send a team of experts to China to observe the outbreak and help if possible. But no invitation has arrived.
The World Health Organization, which made a similar offer about two weeks ago, seemed to have faced the same cold shoulder. But the agency said on Saturday that it had identified a team of experts to go to China and that the team leader would go on Monday or Tuesday, and that the rest of the team would follow him later.
Current and former health officials and diplomats said they believed the reluctance came from China's leading leaders, who do not want the world to think they need outside help.
Within China, public discontent over the government's response to the crisis reached an extraordinary peak on Friday after the Death of Dr. Li Wenliang, who had warned his colleagues from the beginning about the new virus, but was reprimanded for spreading rumors illegally.
After Dr. Li's death, the bereaved Internet users posted messages expressing anger over their treatment and demanding freedom of expression, something unheard of in China's authoritarian political system.
Communist Party officials said Friday they would Send a team from the powerful anti-corruption committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dr. Li's death. Chinese state media reported on Saturday that the government was also sending two senior officials to Wuhan to reinforce efforts to control the outbreak.
It was not immediately clear if Saturday's appointments amounted to a reorganization of the local leadership or were simply an effort to reinforce the officials on the front line. Still, it seemed to be a recognition that the authorities in Wuhan had been overwhelmed.
Japan said on Saturday that one of its citizens had died in a Wuhan hospital because of an alleged case of the coronavirus. But the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that, according to the information it received from the Chinese authorities, it could not confirm whether the man, who was in his 60s, had been infected with the new virus. The ministry described the cause of death as viral pneumonia.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said last week that until noon on Thursday, it had been confirmed that 19 foreign citizens in the country were infected with the coronavirus. Two of them had recovered and were discharged from the hospital. The other 17 were still receiving treatment.
As the virus spreads, China faces a growing sense of isolation, a radical change for the country after decades of economic and diplomatic integration with the rest of the world. Many countries, including the United States, have imposed entry restrictions on travelers from China. The airlines have canceled flights. The fear of the virus has fueled anti-Chinese racism in some parts of the world.
Pompeo said the United States was prepared for spend up to $ 100 million to help China and other countries fight the epidemic. Pompeo also said that the State Department had helped transport around 18 tons of donated medical supplies, including masks, gowns and gauze, to China last week.
Trump praised China's handling of the crisis in a phone call with Xi on Friday. And in a couple of posts on TwitterTrump said that Xi was leading "what will be a very successful operation."
"He is strong, strong and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack against the Coronavirus," Trump wrote.
But other US officials have voiced concerns about China's response to the epidemic. The confirmation on Friday that repeated offers of aid to China had been ignored only deepened the sense of concern.
Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services, said at a press conference on Friday that he had recently reiterated the C.D.C. offer to his Chinese counterpart, Dr. Ma Xiaowei.
When asked about the robbery, Mr. Azar said: "It depends on the Chinese. We are still waiting for President Xi to accept our offer. We are ready and willing and we can go."
In its statement on the death of the American in Wuhan, the State Department said that US citizens should heed their February 2 warning not to travel to China. "We are working all day to inform American travelers of the risks associated with the new coronavirus, to help Americans who need it and to combat the spread of this outbreak," he said.
To show that its evacuation flights seemed to meet the immediate needs of the Americans in Wuhan, the agency said its last charter flight, on Thursday, had additional seats after accommodating all Americans in the manifesto, so officials could offer seats to more than 30 Canadians
Motoko Rich and Hisako Ueno contributed reports from Tokyo, and Steven Lee Myers from Beijing. Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.
