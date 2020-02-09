Finn Russell admits difficulties with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLa9da7a657e0f3a726292d58b49f53f4b11% %MINIFYHTMLa9da7a657e0f3a726292d58b49f53f4b12%

"I would love to play again for Scotland because I love playing for my country. But until I see or feel the big changes I need to play as well as possible, it will be very difficult for me to do so."





%MINIFYHTMLa9da7a657e0f3a726292d58b49f53f4b13% %MINIFYHTMLa9da7a657e0f3a726292d58b49f53f4b14% Finn Russell has missed the first two rounds of the Scottish Six Nations campaign

%MINIFYHTMLa9da7a657e0f3a726292d58b49f53f4b15% %MINIFYHTMLa9da7a657e0f3a726292d58b49f53f4b16%

Finn Russell has not given up playing for Scotland, but admits that he has a difficult relationship with head coach Gregor Townsend and insists that there must be "big changes,quot; before returning to play for his country.

The Scottish midfielder has missed the first two Six Nations games after violating the team's protocol after an alleged drinks session at night at the team's hotel before the opening game against Ireland.

Scotland lost the first game 19-12 against Ireland in Dublin and was defeated for the second time in Russell's absence when they clashed 13-6 against England in the Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday in Murrayfield.

Russell admits that he and Townsend "have faced each other a lot,quot; and, despite playing with him for eight years, says the couple does not have a "personal relationship."

Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend has worked with Russell for eight years.

Half of the fly played under Townsend with Glasgow Warriors since 2012 and then with the French team Racing 92, as well as with Scotland since the 46-year-old assumed the position of coach in June 2017.

Speaking to Tthe sunday times he said: "I will support myself to play again in Scotland at some point. It will definitely happen."

"The way it is going to happen is that I return to my club, play very well and be me and be happy."

"The current configuration and the environment, I don't think I want to play in that, I don't think it's good for me as a person or player. I've felt that way for more than a year."

"I would love to play again for Scotland because I love playing for my country. But until I see or feel the big changes I need to play as well as possible, it will be very difficult for me to do so."

0:52 Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend says he will again analyze Finn Russell's chances of selection after his match with England. Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend says he will again analyze Finn Russell's chances of selection after his match with England.

Speaking about his relationship with head coach Townsend, Russell said: "Right now, there is no relationship, we don't work at all together.

"Eight years I've had him as a coach, and I really don't know him at all. We don't have a personal relationship."

"I want the best for Scotland and that's why I questioned the environment to try to improve it. We (he and Townsend) have faced each other a lot, he said one thing and I said another."

2:03 Former England runner Nick Easter says that Finn Russell's omission of the Scotland team will have a detrimental effect on his preparation of the Six Nations. Former England runner Nick Easter says that Finn Russell's omission of the Scotland team will have a detrimental effect on his preparation of the Six Nations.

"I reached a point where I say, & # 39; it can be you and I will be me. So will this relationship. Well, it's really not a relationship."