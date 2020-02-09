Family of Chinese journalist who talked about the coronavirus says he disappeared

%MINIFYHTML7885861ee2d02bbc8230b5b13d0eab3511% %MINIFYHTML7885861ee2d02bbc8230b5b13d0eab3512%

The family of a Chinese journalist who has been warning people about the outbreak of the Coronavirus says he disappeared and fears that they have silenced him.

Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who had been making critical reports of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, disappeared earlier this week, just as hundreds of thousands of people in China began demanding freedom of expression online, CNN reports.

The journalist's disappearance comes after the death of Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor who died of the same virus he had tried to warn others from the beginning. The virus has now killed more than 800 people, mainly in mainland China.

Li's death caused outrage in China, especially because the police punished him for "spreading rumors."

The people requested an official apology from the government and flooded social networks with the hashtag "I want freedom of expression,quot;, a fundamental right supposedly protected by the constitution of China. According to reports, the hashtag was censored the next morning.

Now, with Chen's disappearance, friends and family say they later discovered by police that they had been forced into quarantine. By Sunday, Chen's disappearance had begun to gain strength on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, and many demanded his release.

Chen arrived in Wuhan on January 24, a day after the city was placed under a state-imposed blockade, designed to prevent citizens from leaving to stop the spread of the virus. He began posting videos of what he saw, including overflowing hospitals and funeral homes.

Chen's friends said they feared the authorities would take him for his complaints and when he stopped answering calls Thursday night, they worried more and more. His close friends say that Chen left their login information on the platform, in case the authorities took him. His mother uploaded a message saying that her son was missing.

"I'm here to beg everyone online, especially friends in Wuhan to help find Qiushi, to find out what's going on with him," he said.

CNN reports that both the Wuhan and Qingdao city police said they had no information about Chen when they were contacted.

