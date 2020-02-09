Fall 2020 Fashion Week: see the best urban style

The word on the street is that style is everywhere.

Fashion Week has officially begun and all eyes are on the catwalk, as world-famous designers exhibit fabulous new looks for fall 2020.

While supermodels deserve much praise for their beauty and style, there are more than a few amazing looks right outside. Oh yes, we are talking about street style.

For those who are lucky enough to attend a parade, you probably know one or two things about fashion. And it is safe to predict that these lucky people know one or two things about how to personalize and arrive in style.

From Haute Couture Fashion Week to New York Fashion Week and more, we are highlighting some of the best street styles we have seen. And with Paris Fashion Week ending in early March, it is safe to say that this is only the beginning.