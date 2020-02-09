Exeter meeting suspended due to weather | Racing news





Exeter action

Exeter has left Sunday's meeting due to high winds.

The seven-run card was subject to an inspection at 8 am, and storms are forecast to continue throughout the day.

However, a Tweet of the course confirmed shortly before the scheduled verification, that the races would not take place.

He said: "Unfortunately, today's races have been abandoned. Wind speeds have reached unacceptable gusts of mph this morning, and our local forecast predicts that this will continue for the rest of today, affecting our racing operation, public safety and areas. of tribune ".

Plumpton has also announced a preventive inspection on race day at 8 am for the card there on Monday.

Winds are expected to decrease before that. But up to 20 mm of rain is predicted on the ground, already described as heavy, soft in some places.