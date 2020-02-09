Ex Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper meet at the Oscars 2020

Renee Zellweger Y Bradley Cooper They are showing that ex can be friends after all.

The two stars met at the 2020 Oscars, years after they separated in 2011. Renee and Bradley mixed together as the crowd settled in their seats at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Critically acclaimed actors came out famous after meeting on the set of their film. Case 39, which was filmed in the summer of 2009. Although they seemed perfectly suited to each other, their relationship came to an end in March 2011, just when Cooper was finishing filming the movie. Unlimited.

However, not much is known about the couple's relationship, since they kept it very low on the radar. The only thing Bradley really said about his ex is that he loves her completely. "I can't say enough about her. I love her. I loved coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn a lot from her," he shared in 2010.