Evacuation flight that takes 150 Britons home from Wuhan lands affected by coronavirus in Oxfordshire

An evacuation flight carrying more than 150 British passengers landed in Oxfordshire after the British were flown from Hubei Province in central China.

The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreign citizens, arrived at the RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30 this morning.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was the second and last flight to be chartered by the Government and that it has British government personnel and military doctors on board.

Since then, passengers boarded eight coaches to the Kents Hill Park hotel and the conference center in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Everyone on the plane was continuously monitored. First, anyone who showed symptoms would not be allowed to board the plane.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday: "Our last flight from Wuhan took off at 03.20 a.m. (local time) with more than 200 passengers on board, including our staff that has facilitated the flight and medical services.

"Together with British citizens, there are other nationalities on board."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was the last plane rented for the British to flee China while increasing efforts to defend against the deadly virus that spreads on British soil.

A source from the China Parliamentary Group of All Parties simulated imitating other countries by imposing a travel ban from China, the epicenter of the outbreak that has infected 37,198 and killed 811.

Medical personnel board the plane that repatriates British and other nationalities to the United Kingdom from the city of Wuhan, crowned by the coronavirus virus, when it arrived at the RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30 in the morning.

The eight coaches that transported passengers traveled in tandem and were closely monitored by a police escort as they headed to the conference center.

All staff members working in the facility will wear appropriate protective equipment at all times, including gloves and a face mask.

The third coronavirus patient in the United Kingdom went to A,amp;E at the Royal Sussex in Brighton on Sunday night after suffering flu-like symptoms before being rushed to the Guy Hospital in London. It occurs almost a week after it was confirmed that two Chinese citizens, a student at the University of York and his mother, had the lethal virus and were quarantined at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Meanwhile, another 93 are in quarantine at the Wirral after being evacuated from Wuhan, while another of them was taken to a hospital in Oxford.

Blacklist flights from China could sour relations with Beijing, but parliamentarians urge the government to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Conservative MP Bob Seely said: “Clearly, we must be respectful and supportive of the Chinese government, but our priority is our own people.

"The basis of our decisions, and how we allow the movement between China and the United Kingdom, should focus only on what is best for the British, both abroad and at home."

If a ban is introduced, it would probably apply to foreigners who visited China in the last 14 days, rather than 16 countries, including the US. The US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan have already imposed. Even Saudi Arabia and Iraq have introduced the ban against Britain.

The medical staff carried the luggage of the coach passengers to the facilities where the group will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

An ambulance is parked near Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes to help transport more than 200 people on board, including some foreign citizens.

A fleet of ambulances and coaches waited while the plane repatriating British and other nationalities to the United Kingdom from the city of Wuhan, China, affected by the coronavirus, arrived at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Staff wait outside the Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center in Milton Keynes, before repatriation to the United Kingdom of the last evacuees of Coronavirus who have landed at the RAF Brize Norton

The trainers were escorted by police escorts to help with the repatriation to the United Kingdom of the last evacuees of Coronavirus that landed in the RAF Brize Norton

Virology professor Ian Jones, of the University of Reading, welcomed the measure, saying it was a "simple,quot; and "proactive,quot; measure that could delay more cases at home.

And leading scientists, speaking today at a meeting organized in a hurry by the respected Science Media Center in London, said travel restrictions could buy valuable time to the United Kingdom to develop a vaccine.

The news follows the violent reaction of the response & # 39; weak & # 39; from the government to the outbreak. Last night he issued & # 39; updated travel tips & # 39 ;, that simply warned travelers from nine Asian countries & # 39; to phone NHS 111 and quarantine & # 39; If they feel sick

The ambulance service said the presence of the group in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, does not represent a risk to the local population.

"The local site has been chosen because it offers appropriate accommodation and other facilities for those returning from Wuhan while staying in Milton Keynes," the ambulance service said.

"It also allows your health to be monitored regularly and has the necessary medical facilities at hand in case they are needed."

All personnel working in the installation will wear the appropriate protective equipment at all times.

The plane was seen arriving earlier this morning while doctors waited at the air base to meet arriving passengers.

South Central Ambulance Service said that Kents Hill Park (pictured), a conference center and a hotel, is being used to house returning citizens now that they have landed at the RAF Brize Norton

Everyone on the plane will continue to be monitored after landing in the United Kingdom. First, anyone who has symptoms would not be allowed to board the plane. In the picture: packages at the Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center ready for the arrival of British evacuees

If anyone develops symptoms on the flight, passengers will be taken to a separate cabin on the plane, and those who show symptoms upon landing will be transferred to an NHS hospital. Photo: Articles at the Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center ready for the arrival of British evacuees

Saudi Arabia became the 16th nation yesterday to ban Chinese-affected travelers from the coronavirus from entering the country. A total of 31 countries have landed planes to and from mainland China, to varying degrees

People in Hong Kong line up outside a pharmacy to buy scarce surgical masks in the city

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (left today in Tokyo), said it will be the rented plane for the British to flee China while increasing efforts to defend against the deadly virus that spreads on British soil. Conservative MP Bob Seely (right) said: "Clearly, we must be respectful and supportive of the Chinese government, but our priority is our own people."

The British who returned on a flight last month were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

The Department of Health and Social Assistance said 620 people in the United Kingdom had undergone coronavirus tests as of 2 p.m. Friday, with three confirmed cases.

It is understood that the third person in the United Kingdom to be diagnosed with coronavirus contracted the disease in Singapore.

The patient, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, attended a business conference in Singapore organized by a UK company called Servomex, which describes itself as a "provider of reliable, accurate and accurate gas measurements stable "and is based near Brighton.

The victim visited a five-star hotel at £ 1,000 a night in Singapore, and at least three other Asian delegates have contracted the disease after attending the same conference.

The Grand Hyatt hotel held a business meeting for more than 100 internationals between January 20 and 22, and since then it has been linked to confirmed cases of the deadly virus in three countries.

The UK passport holder went to France on a flight from Singapore and transmitted the coronavirus to three other adults and a child at a ski resort called Contamines-Montjoie and in Haute-Savoie.

Upon returning to Britain, he suffered flu-like symptoms and took A,amp;E to the Royal Sussex in Brighton on Sunday, February 1.

The anonymous victim was taken 55 miles to a unit specializing in infectious diseases at the Guy Hospital in London, where he will remain isolated for at least two weeks.

British honeymoon Alan Steel, of Wolverhampton, became the second British citizen confirmed to be diagnosed with lethal disease after catching her on a cruise off the coast of Japan (pictured with his new wife Wendy)

Alan Steele (pictured on the right) was separated from his new wife Wendy (pictured on the left of the cruise) and was taken to Diamond Princess after learning about the results of their tests in Yokohama Bay today

The third coronavirus patient in the United Kingdom went to A,amp;E at the Royal Sussex in Brighton after suffering flu-like symptoms before being transferred to the Guy’s Hospital in London (pictured)

He is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old and contracted the virus while attending a business conference in Singapore organized by the British company Servomex (pictured, its headquarters)

Alan Steele had married his wife Wendy in January before embarking on a honeymoon cruise aboard the Diamond Princess.

The Grand Hyatt hotel (inside pictured) held a business meeting for more than 100 internationals between January 20 and 22, and since then it has been linked to confirmed cases of the deadly virus in three countries.

Furious Britons have told the government today that "serious guidance is needed." Jon Noble asked on Twitter: "Is it time to start wearing facial masks in the UK?"

Debby Brooker said: & # 39; Why is this country so weak in allowing people in this country to travel from Asia? Another 16 countries have banned this!

And discussing other countries that forbid travelers from China, Ralph Roberts asked: "What is Matt Hancock waiting for?"

A team of health workers in hazardous materials suits on the Yokohama coast today, where Japanese authorities said the count of coronavirus patients aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship had increased to 61

Health workers wearing protective suits carry bags to an ambulance near the Diamond Princess cruise ship today, which is anchored and held in quarantine near the cruise terminal of Daikoku Pier in Yokohama

BRITISH MAN IN HONEYMOON IS AMONG 61 DIAGNOSED PATIENTS WITH CORONAVIRUS IN A CRUISE IN JAPAN A British tourist was taken off a cruise today and taken to a hospital in Japan after testing positive for a honeymoon coronavirus. Alan Steele separated from his new wife Wendy and took the Diamond Princess after learning about the results of her exams in Yokohama Bay today. Steele said he still had no symptoms of the virus and hopes he could be a "carrier,quot;, but faces a long quarantine in the hospital on the continent. Steele was one of 41 people who learned that they had the virus after 171 remaining test results returned on Friday, tripling the total number of ship virus patients from 20 to 61. The newly diagnosed also include 21 Japanese citizens, as well as eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians and one Argentine. The big jump in virus cases has added to concerns among the 2,600 passengers on the ship that they are kept in the dark by the crisis. An American passenger told a journalist that she was "scared … I don't want to leave this ship in a box." Passengers who show symptoms such as fever may now face additional tests, and some guests fear that the two-week quarantine, which has only three days, will be extended further.

Furious Britons have criticized "weak,quot; measures to avoid more cases in the United Kingdom, urging ministers to close the border and saying "serious guidance is needed." Others have questioned whether it is time to start wearing facial masks.

Newly married British Alan Steele of Wolverhampton became the second British citizen confirmed to be diagnosed with lethal disease after catching her on a cruise off the coast of Japan.

Steele was removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and separated from his wife Wendy in Yokohama Bay before being quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus despite It still does not show any symptoms.

Coronaviruses can be transmitted through coughs, sneezes and touch contaminated surfaces.

The Department of Health refused today to comment on the travel ban.

The leading virologists and infectious disease specialists in Britain met in London today to talk about the outbreak of coronavirus in an information session organized by Science Media Center, an independent body that prides itself on being & # 39; blatantly pro-science & # 39 ;.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said that the value of the travel ban "gives us time for vaccinologists to develop a vaccine, manufacture it and distribute it."

Professor Hunter added that travel restrictions would only delay the response for so long if the epidemic continues to spread worldwide at its current rate.

Negative coronavirus warnings from the best experts in Britain The leading virologists and infectious disease specialists met today in a meeting organized in a hurry by the respected Science Media Center in London amid the growing outbreak. They made a series of serious warnings about the disease, which include: A vaccine will not be ready until at least 2021

Even if we eradicate the virus in the coming months, it could come back in winter

An outbreak in late 2020 could be devastating for NHS staff juggling the winter crisis

The death of a seemingly healthy Chinese doctor in his 30s increases the fear that he may have the ability to kill people with a strong immune system.

Do not be fooled by a decrease in confirmed cases in recent days; this could be a lack of labor and errors when cataloging them in China

The virus can be transmitted to babies of pregnant mothers during childbirth.

The cases are at least 10 times higher than the 31,000 currently reported The panel of six was composed of leading experts in the United Kingdom, including: David Heymann, Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine; Dr. Gail Carson, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, University of Oxford; Robin Shattock, professor of mucosal infection and immunity, Imperial College London; Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, Oxford University; Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia; and Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

He added that if sustained transmission from person to person arises elsewhere, travel restrictions "would no longer be of any value."

Professor Hunter added: “ At the moment we are still dealing with problems in China to a large extent, but if the spread to neighboring countries continues and we begin to obtain more and more countries where there is a sustainable transmission from person to person, then I believe That will do it. it is increasingly difficult to implement travel restrictions. "

But in the same briefing, Professor Robin Shattock, a virologist at Imperial College London, admitted that the vaccine was still far away and might not be ready until at least 2021.

He revealed that his team would begin to immunize animals with the vaccine next week, but that human clinical trials would not begin until later this year, and that the mass production of jab and its worldwide deployment would take at least up to The beginning of next year.

Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, agreed that travel restrictions "would give us valuable time."

He added that such a measure would be worth implementing if we can & # 39 ;, but experts agreed that travel bans would be needed before the virus takes root in other countries, especially in China's neighbors.

Dozens of travelers from China and other parts of Asia affected by the coronavirus have been arriving in Britain every day without being tested for the infection.

A British man who got his family on the "last available flight from Air China to the United Kingdom,quot; criticized the government as "passive,quot; and revealed that he simply walked through Heathrow without control.

Government sources have suggested for days that the United Kingdom is about to declare a ban on arrivals from China, a measure sought by furious Britons on social media.

But the ministers have not yet announced any strict ban, despite the fact that 16 other countries around the world do, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Britain's third coronavirus victim captured the deadly virus at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore (pictured)

Infected Koreans and Malaysians shared a buffet meal during the conference, South Korean media said. Pictured, Straits Kitchen, a famous luxury street vendor-style restaurant located inside the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore

Las autoridades chinas han desplegado médicos, guardias de seguridad, voluntarios e incluso robots para controlar la temperatura corporal de los ciudadanos. Se representa a un guardia de seguridad que controla la temperatura de los visitantes en un mercado de mariscos en Guangzhou el jueves

China has demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and people who have a fever. En la imagen, los pacientes descansan en un hospital improvisado

Wuhan ha construido dos hospitales dedicados al coronavirus desde cero desde finales de enero, y ha convertido más de una docena de pabellones deportivos y centros de exhibición en salas improvisadas

Unidad hospitalaria en Lincolnshire es bloqueada por temores de coronavirus Un paciente ingresó en el centro de atención de urgencia del Hospital Skegness después de presentar síntomas del coronavirus. Los pacientes fueron rechazados en el hospital de Dorothy Avenue. Se informó que el paciente era un hombre que "se sentía muy mal,quot; que vino del aeropuerto de Manchester a Skegness después de viajar desde China. Las palabras "No ingresar,quot; se escribieron en un pedazo de papel en la puerta de la parte de atención urgente del hospital y se vio al personal con máscaras y zapatos de plástico. Desde entonces, el centro ha sido reabierto y un portavoz de Lincolnshire Community Health Services le dijo a Lincolnshire Live que ahora está "como siempre,quot; en el hospital. Eddie Thomas le dijo al Estándar Skegness que vio a los médicos "usando máscaras y zapatos de plástico,quot; cuando visitó el hospital el viernes por la mañana con su hijo de dos años. Él dijo: 'Nos dijeron que alguien llegó del aeropuerto de Manchester con dolores en el pecho. 'Hay personas que no pueden entrar y otras que no pueden salir. 'El personal nos dijo que si no pone en peligro la vida, debemos irnos a casa. Algunos llevan máscaras y zapatos de plástico. Cuando ves personas con 'trajes de colmena,amp;#39; te preguntas qué está pasando y tu mente pasa horas extras. "No sabemos si regresar o qué hacer,quot;. Sarah Lewis dijo: “ Mi hija y yo estábamos allí cuando sucedió esto y nos pidieron que nos fuéramos a los médicos o al hospital de Boston cuando un hombre vino del aeropuerto de Manchester a Skegness sintiéndose muy mal por haber viajado desde China.

Steele fue una de las 41 personas que se enteró de que tenían el virus después de que 171 resultados de las pruebas restantes regresaron el viernes, triplicando el total de pacientes con virus de la nave de 20 a 61.

Los recién diagnosticados también incluyen 21 ciudadanos japoneses, así como ocho estadounidenses, cinco canadienses, cinco australianos y un argentino.

El gran salto en los casos de virus se ha sumado a las preocupaciones entre los 2.600 pasajeros del barco de que se les mantiene en la oscuridad por la crisis.

Un pasajero estadounidense le dijo a un periodista que estaba "asustada … No quiero dejar este barco en una caja,quot;.

Los pasajeros que muestran síntomas como fiebre ahora pueden enfrentarse a pruebas adicionales, y algunos invitados temen que la cuarentena de dos semanas, que tiene solo tres días, se extienda aún más.

Otros han expresado su temor por la disminución de los suministros médicos, incluido un pasajero japonés que levantó un letrero desde su balcón declarando hoy una "escasez de medicamentos,quot; en la Bahía de Yokohama.

Japón ordenó que el barco se pusiera en cuarentena después de que se descubriera que un ex pasajero de 80 años que abandonó el barco en Hong Kong el mes pasado tenía el virus.

Las 3.711 personas a bordo fueron examinadas para detectar el virus, y 273 de ellas fueron seleccionadas para más pruebas porque mostraban síntomas, habían desembarcado en Hong Kong o habían estado en contacto con la persona de 80 años.

El miércoles y jueves, las autoridades japonesas anunciaron que el primer lote de 102 resultados de la prueba había producido 20 resultados positivos.

El número ha aumentado desde entonces a 63.

Malaysia confirmed two cases after a businessman returned from Singapore,amp;#39;s 'ground zero,amp;#39; with the virus and infected his sister. South Korea have also reported two attendees have fallen ill.

Officials upgraded travel advice to say any travellers coming from other countries in Asia who feel ill should shut themselves away at home and call 111 immediately – this advice had previously only applied to people who had been to Wuhan.

Of the countries the guidance applies to, only Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea have recorded at least 20 cases. Macau – the Chinese gambling hub – has recorded only 10 cases, which is less than Australia (15), Germany (13) and the US (12).

An empty waiting room in a hospital in Hong Kong, where medical staff have been on strike for four days demanding government closes the border with China

Disinfection workers in protective gear sterilize the Tong-in Market in Seoul amid fears of the killer coronavirus spreading throughout South Korea

Frantic but farcical hunt for anyone who has spent more than 15 MINUTES with Britain,amp;#39;s third coronavirus case A frantic but farcical hunt is on for anyone who spent more than 15 minutes with a businessman who became the third person in the UK to test positive for coronavirus – but officials have not told the public who he is. Health bosses are scrambling to contact people who may have had just brief contact with him – even though MailOnline understands his own family have not been quarantined. The man, who returned from Singapore by plane last week, took himself to A,amp;E at the Royal Sussex in Brighton on Sunday night after suffering from flu-like symptoms. The businessman, who has still not been identified, visited five-star hotel The Grand Hyatt in Singapore in which three other Asian delegates caught the disease after attending the same conference.

The Government said the countries had been picked because of 'the volume of air travel from affected areas, understanding of other travel routes and number of reported cases,amp;#39;.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now launched an investigation into the conference at The Grand Hyatt, situated in a busy shopping district.

The spate of cases has driven further fears that human to human transmission is stronger than suspected, and the virus is now circulating in higher numbers than previously thought outside of the mainland.

Singapore – one of the worst hit countries outside China in the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) – has reported 30 cases of coronavirus so far, including some local transmission cases.

The hunt is now on for anyone who spent more than 15 minutes with the British businessman.

Officials repeatedly refused to give away any more details about the man, who is thought to be in his 40s or 50s, and now officials are rushing to track down anyone who has come into close contact.

Meanwhile, China,amp;#39;s central government has ordered Wuhan to round up all suspected coronavirus patients as well as their close contacts in mass quarantine camps.

The country,amp;#39;s Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called on a 'people,amp;#39;s war,amp;#39; against the fast-spreading epidemic, which has killed at least 638 people and infected more than 31,520 globally.

She demanded Communist officials of all levels take active lead in this 'wartime condition,amp;#39;, or face being 'nailed onto the pillar of historical shame forever,amp;#39;.

The city has around 14 million residents, but it remains unknown how many people would be quarantined or where they would be kept.

Wuhan officials are now carrying out door-to-door health checks to identify potential carriers who would need to be isolated.

Ms Sun demanded four types of people in Wuhan be put into mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspected cases, people who have close contact with the former two, and those who have fever.

Ms Sun called on a 'people,amp;#39;s war,amp;#39; against the coronavirus epidemic in a meeting on Tuesday.

Yesterday, she instructed all levels of officials to treat the fight of the outbreak as the 'most important and urgent mission,amp;#39; in another briefing.

'There must be a 24-hour shift pattern. During the wartime condition, there must be no deserters, otherwise they will be forever nailed onto the pillar of historical shame,amp;#39;, Ms Sun said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has soared since late January. The true toll is expected to be considerably higher as many may have such mild symptoms they never get diagnosed

Deaths have also soared since the end of January, with almost 640 fatalities now recorded

Experts say that the difficulty of containing the coronavirus is that many patients have mild cold-like symptoms and don't realize they have the infection, but it can quickly turn deadly

Meanwhile, Wuhan remained largely deserted. The city has already built two dedicated coronavirus hospital from the ground up since late January, and converted more than a dozen sports halls and exhibition centres into makeshift wards. Pictured: The empty Yangtze River Bridge

The Communist Party was blasted by furious Chinese citizens who accused it of covering up the death of a whistle-blower of the deadly disease. Pictured: A man by bicycles past an empty street

The US announced last week it was temporarily barring entry to foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days. Pictured: A residents sits near to sculptures of people in Wuhan

The Communist leader instructed the Wuhan government to send workers to every household to take the temperature of all family members in order to block the source of the outbreak.

Wuhan has already built two dedicated coronavirus hospital from the ground up since late January, and converted more than a dozen sports halls and exhibition centres into makeshift wards.

Ms Sun,amp;#39;s comments came as the Communist Party was blasted by furious Chinese citizens who accused it of covering up the death of a whistle-blower of the deadly disease.

The US announced last week it was temporarily barring entry to foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.

Australia and New Zealand have imposed the same ban, while Japan is refusing entry to anyone travelling from Wuhan, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

But the UK is still bound to EU immigration laws and obligated to fall in line with any decisions on travel restrictions made by the bloc, despite having technically left on January 31.

Ministers are said to be debating whether or not to impose the ban anyway, but Government sources say it would be pointless if Brussels does not follow suit.

Passengers could still enter Britain indirectly via another EU state due to freedom of movement rules.

'What is the point in one of you banning flights if none of the others are going to do it?' a senior government source told MailOnline on Wednesday. 'Because you just get in by an indirect route.'

And Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said: 'We can monitor flights from China landing back in the UK but we can,amp;#39;t monitor those landing from China in the rest of Europe. EU freedom of movement does make us more vulnerable.'

It comes after it was announced that a British honeymooner is among 41 new coronavirus patients on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, it has emerged today.

Alan Steele was today taken off the Diamond Princess and sent to hospital on the mainland after testing positive for the virus.

Mr Steele said today he was not yet showing symptoms of the virus but faces a lengthy quarantine away from his new wife Wendy.

Japan,amp;#39;s health minister announced 41 new cases from the 171 remaining test results today after medics screened thousands of passengers on board the Diamond Princess earlier this week. A total of 61 cases have now been confirmed on the cruise ship.

The newly diagnosed also include 21 Japanese nationals, as well as eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians and an Argentine.

It comes after China,amp;#39;s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, yesterday criticised the UK,amp;#39;s plea for all 30,000 of its citizens in the mainland to come home.

He said it was an overreaction and a disregard of World Health Organisation (WHO) advice – which says travel bans can prove disruptive.

Mr Xiaoming said: '(There) should be no panic, no overreaction. We advise the British side to take professional advice of WHO.

'They told us they will follow WHO,amp;#39;s advice. It seems to me the words do not match with the deeds.

'Life is still normal in most parts of China so I do say again in private and public I hope the British Government and public take an objective, cool-headed view of what is going on. We should support each other rather than weaken the other,amp;#39;s efforts.'

It comes after British scientists claimed to have made a breakthrough in the race against time for a vaccine to protect millions against the killer coronavirus.

Infection specialist Professor Robin Shattock, of Imperial College London, revealed his team plan to begin trials of their experimental jab on animals next week.

A worker in a hazmat suit drives a fork lift truck to load supplies on to the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama today

Masked passengers are seen on the deck of the ship today, where passengers in windowless inside cabins have been allowed only onto open decks briefly under strict conditions

A woman holds a Japanese flag that reads 'shortage of medicine,amp;#39; on the cruise ship Diamond Princess as another 41 people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Friday

It is thought the third coronavirus patient was diagnosed at the Royal Sussex in Brighton (pictured) after flying in from Singapore

The team will then move onto humans in the summer, if they can achieve funding and that early tests are successful.

Researchers across the world are desperately trying to find a vaccine against the SARS-like infection, which can cause pneumonia.

The current record time for producing a vaccine is for Zika, which took academics seven months to go from the lab to human trials.

Doctors fear if it takes that long this time, the unnamed coronavirus could already have swept the globe.

Professor Shattock told Sky News that standard approaches to creating a vaccine can take between two and three years before it gets 'to the clinic,amp;#39;.

But he added: 'We have gone from that sequence to generating a candidate in the laboratory in 14 days.

'And we will have it in animal models by the beginning of next week. We,amp;#39;ve short-tracked that part.

'The next phase will be to move that from early animal testing into the first human studies.'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for countries around the world to pull together more than half a billion pounds to stop China,amp;#39;s coronavirus.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director of the organisation, yesterday held a conference at which he called for donations totalling £521million ($675m).

More than 31,000 people have now been infected with the coronavirus, and almost 640 have died.

The WHO money will be used for 'frontline efforts,amp;#39; to help countries contain the virus and to fund scientists trying to create a vaccine, as well as helping poor countries – potentially African nations – to prepare for possible infections.

Dr Ghebreyesus,amp;#39;s rallying call came after a leading statistician in the UK predicts another 3,000 people in China could die of the virus by the end of the month.

Dr Brian Jarman, an retired professor from Imperial College London and former president of the British Medical Association, used statistics to predict how the outbreak could progress over the next three weeks.

He worked out how many new cases are being diagnosed each day and the rate at which this is increasing, then applied it as a formula to the next 22 days.

Dr Jarman found that there could be 31,810 cases and 636 deaths by the end of February 6. By February 13, this could rise to 67,409 cases and 1,304 deaths.

By February 20, 116,444 cases and 2,214 deaths and, by February 29, 199,230 cases and 3,741 deaths.

The calculations assume that the outbreak will continue to escalate at its current rate but then gradually slows down over the coming weeks.

He said predicting any further ahead in the same way would be inaccurate because the virus should soon start to slow down naturally.

Dr Jarman told MailOnline: 'I find it very worrying both medically, because the infection seems to have a relatively long incubation period and therefore people are infective for a longer time before they realise they may have the disease, and financially because China is so important to the world economy.'

It comes almost a week after two Chinese nationals, a University of York student and his mother, were confirmed to have the lethal virus in York (pictured: the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where the patients were taken)

Britain,amp;#39;s third coronavirus victim caught deadly virus at five-star hotel that is Singapore,amp;#39;s outbreak ground zero after three other international delegates at conference caught the disease. The Grand Hyatt hotel (pictured) held a business gathering for more than 100 internationals in mid-January

Three other international delegates at the same conference caught the disease. Pictured, a swimming pool at the hotel

A spokesman for the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Gerald Kheng, said the hotel had been deep cleaned after it was first informed of the incident by Singapore,amp;#39;s health ministry on Tuesday. Since then, four local staff were referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases suspected of having the disease

After returning from a trip to Singapore, where he stayed at the Grand Hyatt (pictured), the British man took himself to hospital with coronavirus symptoms. Health officials are not believed to be 'contact tracing,amp;#39; people on any Asia-UK flight he may have travelled on

What do we know about the Wuhan coronavirus?

Someone who is infected with the Wuhan coronavirus can spread it with just a simple cough or a sneeze, scientists say.

At least 566 people with the virus are now confirmed to have died and more than 28,200 have been infected in at least 28 countries and regions. But experts predict the true number of people with the disease could be 100,000, or even as high as 350,000 in Wuhan alone, as they warn it may kill as many as two in 100 cases. Here,amp;#39;s what we know so far:

What is the Wuhan coronavirus?

A coronavirus is a type of virus which can cause illness in animals and people. Viruses break into cells inside their host and use them to reproduce itself and disrupt the body,amp;#39;s normal functions. Coronaviruses are named after the Latin word 'corona,amp;#39;, which means crown, because they are encased by a spiked shell which resembles a royal crown.

The coronavirus from Wuhan is one which has never been seen before this outbreak. It is currently named 2019-nCoV, and does not have a more detailed name because so little is known about it.

Dr Helena Maier, from the Pirbright Institute, said: 'Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that infect a wide range of different species including humans, cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, cats and wild animals.

'Until this new coronavirus was identified, there were only six different coronaviruses known to infect humans. Four of these cause a mild common cold-type illness, but since 2002 there has been the emergence of two new coronaviruses that can infect humans and result in more severe disease (Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronaviruses).

'Coronaviruses are known to be able to occasionally jump from one species to another and that is what happened in the case of SARS, MERS and the new coronavirus. The animal origin of the new coronavirus is not yet known.'

The first human cases were publicly reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where approximately 11million people live, after medics first started seeing infections on December 31.

By January 8, 59 suspected cases had been reported and seven people were in critical condition. Tests were developed for the new virus and recorded cases started to surge.

The first person died that week and, by January 16, two were dead and 41 cases were confirmed. The next day, scientists predicted that 1,700 people had become infected, possibly up to 7,000.

Just a week after that, there had been more than 800 confirmed cases and those same scientists estimated that some 4,000 – possibly 9,700 – were infected in Wuhan alone. By that point, 26 people had died.

By January 27, more than 2,800 people were confirmed to have been infected, 81 had died, and estimates of the total number of cases ranged from 100,000 to 350,000 in Wuhan alone.

By January 29, the number of deaths had risen to 132 and cases were in excess of 6,000.

Where does the virus come from?

According to scientists, the virus has almost certainly come from bats. Coronaviruses in general tend to originate in animals – the similar SARS and MERS viruses are believed to have originated in civet cats and camels, respectively.

The first cases of the virus in Wuhan came from people visiting or working in a live animal market in the city, which has since been closed down for investigation.

Although the market is officially a seafood market, other dead and living animals were being sold there, including wolf cubs, salamanders, snakes, peacocks, porcupines and camel meat.

A study by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, published in February 2020 in the scientific journal Nature, found that the genetic make-up virus samples found in patients in China is 96 per cent similar to a coronavirus they found in bats.

There may have been an animal which acted as a middle-man, contracting it from a bat before then transmitting it to a human, researchers suggested, although details of this are less clear.

Dr Michael Skinner, a virologist at Imperial College London, was not involved with the research but said: 'The discovery definitely places the origin of nCoV in bats in China.

'We still do not know whether another species served as an intermediate host to amplify the virus, and possibly even to bring it to the market, nor what species that host might have been.'

So far the fatalities are quite low. Why are health experts so worried about it?

Experts say the international community is concerned about the virus because so little is known about it and it appears to be spreading quickly.

It is similar to SARS, which infected 8,000 people and killed nearly 800 in an outbreak in Asia in 2003, in that it is a type of coronavirus which infects humans,amp;#39; lungs.

Another reason for concern is that nobody has any immunity to the virus because they,amp;#39;ve never encountered it before. This means it may be able to cause more damage than viruses we come across often, like the flu or common cold.

A neighbour claimed they marched a young woman outside the property at 7.20pm and loaded her into the back of the van

Medics in full white protective suits and face masks were filmed leaving a residential home in York in an ambulance on Tuesday night

Speaking at a briefing in January, Oxford University professor, Dr Peter Horby, said: 'Novel viruses can spread much faster through the population than viruses which circulate all the time because we have no immunity to them.

'Most seasonal flu viruses have a case fatality rate of less than one in 1,000 people. Here we,amp;#39;re talking about a virus where we don,amp;#39;t understand fully the severity spectrum but it,amp;#39;s possible the case fatality rate could be as high as two per cent.'

If the death rate is truly two per cent, that means two out of every 100 patients who get it will die.

'My feeling is it,amp;#39;s lower,' Dr Horby added. 'We,amp;#39;re probably missing this iceberg of milder cases. But that,amp;#39;s the current circumstance we,amp;#39;re in.

'Two per cent case fatality rate is comparable to the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 so it is a significant concern globally.'

How does the virus spread?

The illness can spread between people just through coughs and sneezes, making it an extremely contagious infection. And it may also spread even before someone has symptoms.

It is believed that it travels in saliva and even through water in the eyes, therefore, close contact, kissing and sharing cutlery or utensils are risky.

Originally, people were thought to be catching it from a live animal market in Wuhan city. But cases soon began to emerge in people who had never been there, which forced medics to realise it was spreading from person to person.

There is now evidence that it can spread third hand – to someone from a person who caught it from another person.

What does the virus do to you? What are the symptoms?

Once someone has caught the virus it may take between two and 14 days for them to show any symptoms – but they may still be contagious during this time.

If and when they do become ill, typical signs include a runny nose, a cough, sore throat and a fever (high temperature). The vast majority of patients – at least 97 per cent, based on available data – will recover from these without any issues or medical help.

In a small group of patients, who seem mainly to be the elderly or those with long-term illnesses, it can lead to pneumonia. Pneumonia is an infection in which the insides of the lungs swell up and fill with fluid. It makes it increasingly difficult to breathe and, if left untreated, can be fatal and suffocate people.

What have genetic tests revealed about the virus?

Scientists in China have recorded the genetic sequences of around 19 strains of the virus and released them to experts working around the world.

This allows others to study them, develop tests and potentially look into treating the illness they cause.

Examinations have revealed the coronavirus did not change much – changing is known as mutating – much during the early stages of its spread.

However, the director-general of China,amp;#39;s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, yesterday said the virus was mutating and adapting as it spread through people.

This means efforts to study the virus and to potentially control it may be made extra difficult because the virus might look different every time scientists analyse it.

More study may be able to reveal whether the virus first infected a small number of people then change and spread from them, or whether there were various versions of the virus coming from animals which have developed separately.

How dangerous is the virus?

The virus has so far killed 566 people out of a total of at least 28,000 officially confirmed cases – a death rate of around two per cent. This is a similar death rate to the Spanish Flu outbreak which, in 1918, went on to kill around 50million people.

However, experts say the true number of patients is likely considerably higher and therefore the death rate considerably lower. Imperial College London researchers estimate that there were 4,000 (up to 9,700) cases in Wuhan city alone up to January 18 – officially there were only 444 there to date. If cases are in fact 100 times more common than the official figures, the virus may be far less dangerous than currently believed.

Experts say it is likely only the most seriously ill patients are seeking help and are therefore recorded – the vast majority will have only mild, cold-like symptoms. For those whose conditions do become more severe, there is a risk of developing pneumonia which can destroy the lungs and kill you.

Can the virus be cured?

The Wuhan coronavirus cannot currently be cured and it is proving difficult to contain.

Antibiotics do not work against viruses, so they are out of the question. Antiviral drugs can, but the process of understanding a virus then developing and producing drugs to treat it would take years and huge amounts of money.

No vaccine exists for the coronavirus yet and it,amp;#39;s not likely one will be developed in time to be of any use in this outbreak, for similar reasons to the above.

The National Institutes of Health in the US, and Baylor University in Waco, Texas, say they are working on a vaccine based on what they know about coronaviruses in general, using information from the SARS outbreak. But this may take a year or more to develop, according to Pharmaceutical Technology.

Currently, governments and health authorities are working to contain the virus and to care for patients who are sick and stop them infecting other people.

People who catch the illness are being quarantined in hospitals, where their symptoms can be treated and they will be away from the uninfected public.

And airports around the world are putting in place screening measures such as having doctors on-site, taking people,amp;#39;s temperatures to check for fevers and using thermal screening to spot those who might be ill (infection causes a raised temperature).

However, it can take weeks for symptoms to appear, so there is only a small likelihood that patients will be spotted up in an airport.

Is this outbreak an epidemic or a pandemic?

The outbreak is an epidemic, which is when a disease takes hold of one community such as a country or region.

Although it has spread to dozens of countries, the outbreak is not yet classed as a pandemic, which is defined by the World Health Organization as the 'worldwide spread of a new disease,amp;#39;.

The head of WHO,amp;#39;s global infectious hazard preparedness, Dr Sylvie Briand, said: 'Currently we are not in a pandemic. We are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci, and we try to extinguish the transmission in each of these foci,' the Guardian reported.

She said that most cases outside of Hubei had been 'spillover,amp;#39; from the epicentre, so the disease wasn,amp;#39;t actually spreading actively around the world.