Erica Mena disappoints fans with her first "Rap Feature,quot;: watch the video that shows people making fun of Safaree and his wife

It has been revealed that Safaree was really proud during the last days to announce the fact that he and Erica Mena have a song together, which is their first rap feature. Fans were very excited and could not wait to see this new song.

But after it fell, people had nothing but hard comments for both Erica and Safaree. You can also watch the video below:

Someone commented: "I am demanding for the 2 minutes and 49 seconds that I will never return to my life." Leave it to the professionals … "

Another admirer said: "I'm sorry, but this is terrible. Why is Erica making that,quot; gansta "face in the whole video and why Safaree is whistling? Lmfao."

Another follower posted this: ‘The way they promoted this. I knew Erica was about to spit bars "I'm disappointed."

Someone else said: ‘This was CORNYYYY! Erica didn't even hit the whistle took me out. "

Another commenter wrote this: ‘What's going on here in Nicki Minaj? "And why the hell is he still whistling?"

However, not everyone hated. Another follower said: ‘This song was fire for me discouraged. He is unique and it is only him being himself. So please, guys, let it move. In addition, you cannot face the rhythm is fire. 🔥 & LMFAOOOO I Safaree the whistle pulled me brother. It means a lot more, but it's very simple. "

Another person on YouTube said: "I was supporting you. We were ALL but coming back to the drawing board. I love how Erica supports you and I love her, but maybe the next song."

Anyway, apart from this, Erica is living her best life since she gave birth to her and Safaree's girl.

Besides, Safaree couldn't be more proud, and he is simply in love with his little daughter.

Do you like Erica and Sfaree's song together?



