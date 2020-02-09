



Rassie Erasmus celebrates with the Ellis Web Cup after beating England in the final

The Rugby Football Union has denied that they had discussions with Rassie Erasmus about the possibility of Eddie Jones succeeding as head coach of England.

A report in a South African newspaper, RapportHe says the RFUs are exploring the option of recruiting Erasmus, the brain of the Springboks World Cup triumph last fall.

The 47-year-old was present at Murrayfield on Saturday when England beat Scotland 13-6 in the Six Guinness Nations, easing pressure on Jones in the wake of successive and comprehensive defeats.

Rassie Erasmus (L) and Eddie Jones wish each other luck before the 2019 World Cup final

The first one went to South Africa from Erasmus in the World Cup final, when England was defeated 32-12 per week after the overwhelming New Zealand.

Jones is hired to remain the head of England until July 2021 and although his future beyond is uncertain, an RFU spokesman told the AP news agency that "we discard this story."

Both Jones and the RFU chief executive, Bill Sweeney, have refused to publicly outline the succession plan for when the Australian resigns, or will continue at the next World Cup in 2023.

Erasmus is currently acting as a South African rugby director, but his success in Japan only 18 months after he was parachuted to rescue the Springboks from an alarming depression has made him a coveted date.

Erasmus's sighting in Murrayfield fueled speculation that South Africa was arguing about joining the Six Nations. However, with South Africa hosting Scotland in July for two test matches, the trip has been explained by the SARU as a research mission.