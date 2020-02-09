



Eddie Jones does not believe that expanding the Six Nations is the way forward

Eddie Jones warned the Six Nations against the expansion of competition after delighting in a fight between England and Scotland in atrocious conditions.

Tournament organizers have distanced themselves from a report indicating that South Africa would join a new format extended in 2024 after revealing that the proposal has not been discussed.

But calls to increase the number of sides involved persist with Japan and Georgia placed alongside the Springboks to be seen as appropriate additions.

England revived its title ambitions by claiming the Calcutta Cup in an ugly 13-6 victory that took place in a hostile Murrayfield and Jones believes it is not advisable to play with a winning format.

"It's called the best rugby tournament in the world and I think it is. So why would you want to add other teams that are going to decrease the level of competition," Jones said.

"I can only speak from experience. Super Rugby was the golden egg of rugby: brilliant, 12 teams, competitive. As soon as it had passed at 14 and 15, it had lost its charm."

"You want the best teams to play each other. There is something about the Six Nations, because of the history of relations between nations, it makes you more outstanding."

"Someone was giving me a history lesson about Scotland and the amount of different things that have happened in the rivalry with England. So there is a lot of importance for many people in a game like this."

"The competition is much tougher than the World Cup. It has become much more physical and will only be stronger."

Ellis Genge notes England's attempt against Scotland on Saturday

"You don't want this kind of game every week, but coaches in the southern hemisphere certainly admire the Six Nations."

"From the first Six Nations I made so far, I think we have seen a general increase in the quality of the equipment."

"Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England, everyone is operating at a high level now. The gap between the teams is very small."

Owen Farrell lifts the Calcutta Cup

The swirling wind and the incessant rain caused by the Ciara storm destroyed Saturday's crash as a show and raised questions about whether more land should follow the Principality Stadium to install a roof.

But Jones, who saw the replacement of Ellis Genge lean on the decisive attempt in the 70th minute, only saw positive aspects when England relaunched its search for the title six days after losing 24-17 to France in Paris.

"I loved it. Rugby is a winter sport. Until we do it a summer sport, we should play in winter conditions," he said.

"It was fantastic. Players have to adapt to the conditions and find a way to win. It's the most intriguing rugby."

"We were kicked in the bowels against France last weekend and we have to recover."

"We probably thought we did well at the end of the World Cup as finalists and we were not well at work."

"Coming here and doing that after a kick in the bowels against France is one of the most satisfying victories we've had."