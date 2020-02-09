Elton John shivers the Oscar stage with a vibrant performance

Elton John He brought a sample of his biographical musical to the Oscar 2020 stage.

As previously announced by the Academy, on Sunday night, Sir Elton sang his and his collaborator for a long time. Bernie TaupinOscar-nominated song, "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman. While the film featured many of John and Taupin's successes, including "Crocodile Rock,quot;, "Tiny Dancer,quot;, "Rocket Man,quot; and more, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; was written for the movie inspired by John's captivating life.

Therefore, it was not surprising when the notoriously performative singer and songwriter withdrew all the stops while taking the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a purple jacket and bright pink sunglasses, John lengthened his track while playing a bright red piano. The number was certainly vibrant, as the stage was decorated with two giant pink stars, similar to the eccentric sunglasses he wore in the past.

John, who performed for the attendees on list A, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie and many others, was supported by a group of background singers and a full band.

In fact even Antonio Banderas He was seen dancing next to the Oscar-nominated song, and we don't blame him! Not long after this performance, John and Taupin won the Best Original Song trophy.