Elton John shivers the Oscar stage with a vibrant performance

Elton John He brought a sample of his biographical musical to the Oscar 2020 stage.
As previously announced by the Academy, on Sunday night, Sir Elton sang his and his collaborator for a long time. Bernie TaupinOscar-nominated song, "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman. While the film featured many of John and Taupin's successes, including "Crocodile Rock,quot;, "Tiny Dancer,quot;, "Rocket Man,quot; and more, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; was written for the movie inspired by John's captivating life.
Therefore, it was not surprising when the notoriously performative singer and songwriter withdrew all the stops while taking the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Dressed in a purple jacket and bright pink sunglasses, John lengthened his track while playing a bright red piano. The number was certainly vibrant, as the stage was decorated with two giant pink stars, similar to the eccentric sunglasses he wore in the past.
John, who performed for the attendees on list A, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie and many others, was supported by a group of background singers and a full band.
In fact even Antonio Banderas He was seen dancing next to the Oscar-nominated song, and we don't blame him! Not long after this performance, John and Taupin won the Best Original Song trophy.
Many eagerly awaited the presentation of the Oscars of the music legend, including those in charge of the awards ceremony.
"We are excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers that will offer unique musical moments that they will only see at the Oscars," show the producers Lynette Howell Taylor Y Stephanie Allain previously declared before the ceremony.
This has been an awards season for John and Taupin as their song has already caught a Golden Globe and a Critics Award & # 39; Choice.
Although "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; had been a favorite among critics, John and Taupin were nominated in a fairly stacked category.
Other nominees in this category included Randy Newman"I can't let you throw,quot; from Toy Story 4, Diane Warren"I stand with you,quot; from Penetration, Kristen Anderson-Lopez Y Robert Lopez"Into The Unknown,quot; by Frozen II Y Joshuah Brian Campbell Y Cynthia Erivo& # 39; Stand Up & # 39; from Harriet.
