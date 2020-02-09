Elton John and Bernie Taupin win the first Oscar together in 53 years

After 53 years working together, Elton John Y Bernie Taupin I finally did it.

Lifetime songwriting partners took home the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 92 Academy Awards, held at the Hollywood Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9, for "(I'm going to) Love Me Again," your contribution to Rocketman, the biographical film of musical fantasy based on their lives starring Taron Egerton Y Jamie Bell.

"Wow, this doesn't stink," Bernie began his speech, before finally addressing the man next to him. "And being here with this guy, I don't even know. I have no words for that. I mean, this is only a justification for 53 years of simply forging it and doing what we do."

When it was time to talk about Elton, he began by saying, "I have to be very fast, we will spend time. Thanks to Bernie, it has been something constant in my life when I was screwed, when I was normal. It has always been there for me ".