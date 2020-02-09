Ellis Genge: England's support admits discussions with Eddie Jones | Rugby Union News

"He has been a very tough critic of mine behind closed doors and I appreciate it," admits England's support Genge after an attempt to win the game against Scotland





Ellis Genge won his 16th England cap with Eddie Jones in Murrayfield on Saturday

Ellis Genge says he has exchanged sharp words with Eddie Jones after taking exception from the criticism of England's head coach.

Prop Genge left the bench to score England's 70-minute attempt that sealed a 13-6 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations clash in Edinburgh, which saw them recover the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017.

Leicester's 24-year-old forward, who won his 16th limit at Murrayfield, admits he has had his differences with Jones, who gave him his Test debut in 2016.

"I was very lucky. I got my hat in 2016 after playing minimum minutes in the Premier League and I thought & # 39; here we go, I'm a England player & # 39; and I said that to Eddie," Genge said.

"I thought I was ready for that and I wasn't. I realized that last year when we played against Scotland at home and we were 30 points up and ended up drawing 38-38."

"We've had our fights. We've had our arguments about what he thinks is going wrong and what's going well. Take that personally." Ellis Genge on Eddie Jones

"We left and Eddie chose my game separately. I threw a pass through the back for the attempt that attracted the game, but I also missed some tackles that made them return to the game."

"I wasn't fit enough at the time, but I left and worked on my game tirelessly.

"He has been a very tough critic of mine behind closed doors and I appreciate him. I need him."

"We've had our fights. We've had our arguments about what he thinks is going wrong and what's going well. Take that personally."

"If you don't, you are probably in the wrong line of work. But it has been good for me. I have gone and worked on my game and it has come to fruition."

Genge launches to mark the decisive and only try against Scotland

"In no way am I the finished article. I'm looking forward to improving and I'm happy with Eddie."

Meanwhile, six United Nations officials are talking to the Scottish and English unions after England's performance chief Neil Craig was hit by a plastic beer bottle when players and backroom staff entered the stadium. .

Genge protested against what he believes is the hypocrisy of hostility in Murrayfield.

"I'll tell you a fact, if that happened in Twickenham, which never happens, they would call us & # 39; English this and English that, I can't believe the disrespect of the English, X, Y and Z & # 39;" , said.

"But it happens in Murrayfield and everyone is happy with that, saying & # 39; it's good for the game & # 39;".