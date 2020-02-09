Egypt arrests and tortures a human rights defender: Rights group | News

%MINIFYHTML07a6cf2eb361128a687e63b9c1ad174d11% %MINIFYHTML07a6cf2eb361128a687e63b9c1ad174d12%

An Egyptian researcher and activist was arrested at the Cairo International Airport upon his arrival in Italy, in a measure that raised the alarm and caused the condemnation of human rights groups.

Patrick George Zaki, 27, had been in Bologna since August 2019 for his graduate studies and returned to the capital of Egypt for a brief family visit on Friday, according to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR).

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML07a6cf2eb361128a687e63b9c1ad174d13% %MINIFYHTML07a6cf2eb361128a687e63b9c1ad174d14%

He said that Zaki, who works as a gender and human rights researcher for the group, was arrested at the airport and disappeared for 24 hours.

%MINIFYHTML07a6cf2eb361128a687e63b9c1ad174d15% %MINIFYHTML07a6cf2eb361128a687e63b9c1ad174d16%

Zaki's lawyers said he was beaten, subjected to electric shocks, threatened and interrogated about his work and activism before appearing on Saturday at an office of the prosecutor in his hometown, the city of the Nile Delta of Mansoura, according to the EIPR .

Prosecutors ordered him to remain in custody for 15 days until a whole series of accusations are investigated, including the publication of false news, incitement to protests without permission and the call to overthrow the state.

Other accusations included the administration of a social media account that aims to undermine social order and public safety, and the incitement to commit acts of violence and terrorist crimes, EIPR said.

"The EIPR requires the immediate release of Patrick George Zaki and the end of continuous harassment and arbitrary detention of human rights professionals, members of civil society groups and journalists," the group said in a statement posted on its website.

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the Egyptian police, said in a brief statement on Sunday that Zaki was being held with an order from the prosecution, which ordered him to remain in detention pending an investigation.

Thousands arrested

Human rights activists say President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has overseen an unprecedented repression against freedoms in Egypt since he took office in 2013 and then won the elections in 2014. El-Sisi and his sponsors say the measures are necessary to keep Egypt stable and counter threats. of armed groups.

Thousands of people have been arrested, both secular trend activists and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, while reducing the freedoms gained after the "Arab Spring,quot; was lifted in 2011.

Egypt banned all unauthorized protests in 2013, months after el-Sisi led the military removal of the country's first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, after mass protests.

Commenting on Zaki's arrest, a spokesman for Amnesty International Italy told Al Jazeera: "The fact that they started with 15 days of preventive detention worries us for how long it will last."

Riccardo Noury ​​added: "It could take months to then reach an unfair trial with a severe sentence," he added.

Meanwhile, the Italian news agency ANSA cited sources that said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio "is closely following the case through the embassy in Cairo."

Zaki's arrest has fueled fears that the case of the murder of Giulio Regeni, a 28-year-old doctoral student who disappeared and died in Cairo in January 2016, will be repeated.

Despite months of cooperation between Egyptian and Italian prosecutors, no one has been arrested or charged for the murder. Italy is pressing Egypt to speed up the investigation.

Regeni's body was found, several days after his death, with signs of extensive torture that human rights activists and groups say is common in Egyptian detention centers.

Egyptian authorities have denied their participation in his death and initially suggested that Regeni died in a traffic accident. They later said he was killed by a criminal gang that was wiped out in a shooting with the police.

"How do you still consider Egypt as a safe country?" Erasmus Palazzotto, president of the parliamentary investigation on the death of Regeni, said in a Twitter post.

"The Italian government cannot continue to act as if nothing had happened in its relationship with a country that continues to violate human rights in this way," he added.