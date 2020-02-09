Drake supports Imaan Hammam in NYFW amid dating rumors

%MINIFYHTML547b8f00ece92376d69c1a9eb468722611% %MINIFYHTML547b8f00ece92376d69c1a9eb468722612%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He attends a New York Fashion Week party organized by his rumored girlfriend only a few days after they saw them kissing at another NYFW event.

Up News Info –

Duck fuels added to the rumors of romance with the model Imaan Hammam. Only a few days after being seen leaving her apartment after one night at New York Fashion Week, the rapper went out with her again at another NYFW event.

It was a party celebrating Imaan's collaboration with the luxury lifestyle brand Frame on Friday night, February 7. The brunette beauty of the catwalk lit the night with her vibrant orange outfit while the Canadian rap star dressed in black.

%MINIFYHTML547b8f00ece92376d69c1a9eb468722613% %MINIFYHTML547b8f00ece92376d69c1a9eb468722614%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML547b8f00ece92376d69c1a9eb468722615% %MINIFYHTML547b8f00ece92376d69c1a9eb468722616%

Drake allegedly spent the night at Imaan's apartment in the Big Apple after attending the Nike show at the NYFW on Wednesday, February 5 at night. Before returning home, they were seen kissing in the Flur room.

The two have been romantically linked in the past and the rapper often liked his posts on Instagram. Both remained silent in the relationship reports.

Last year, it was rumored that Drake was connected Kylie Jenner. They reportedly fogged up at their birthday party. He later fed the rumors by posting a picture of him in a hoodie with the name of his high school. He also wore a cap with a lipstick mark.

Despite her supposed adventure with Kylie, Drake remained friendly with her ex-boyfriend. Travis Scott (II). The two men recently enjoyed dinner with the Spanish singer. Rosalia in New York after they met at the NYFW.