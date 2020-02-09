Dozens of gun lovers flock to Salt Lake City for a gun rally.

Ad

Several dozen Utah residents with guns gathered at the state capitol on Saturday to protest the changes made to the 2nd Amendment.

Firearm owners gathered at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, holding their weapons and various posters advocating gun ownership.

The signs at the rally said: "Weaken the second and you weaken the United States,quot;, "More laws on weapons, more crime,quot; and "Live free or die."

One person even held a sign that condemned Mitt Romney after the senator was the only Republican to vote against President Donald Trump on a charge during the political trial.

Several rally attendees could be seen wearing hats that supported Trump and wore the Betsy Ross version of the United States flag. The flag has recently partnered with white extremist and supremacist groups across the country, as it requires returning to more segregated times.

The rally was held in response to the last 2020 legislative session in Utah, where several lawmakers proposed four bills that address gun control in the state.

Bill 109, sponsored by Representative Brian S. King (Dem), requests universal background checks for the purchase of firearms.

A law sponsored by Representative Andrew Stoddard, House Bill 115, states that firearms custodians could be held liable for damages caused by another person using their firearm.

There are no official figures on how many attended the demonstration.

"In 1776 they demanded that we deliver our weapons," reads a man's poster. & # 39; We people shoot them in the face & # 39;

Another potential law, Bill 136 of the House of Representatives, states that it is a criminal offense to store a firearm in a place where a minor or someone legally restricted from owning a weapon can gain access. Firearms traffickers would also have to submit a written notice stating that people could be prosecuted if they were negligent, according to the bill sponsored by Representative Elizabeth Weight.

House of Representatives Bill 229, sponsored by Representative Stephen G. Handy, allows family members to ask law enforcement to ask a court to prevent a person from having a firearm or ammunition for a specific period of time.

The law would require a court to determine whether the person in question has made threats, has acted violently, has violated a recent protection order, is dangerous, has attempted or threatened to self-harm or has demonstrated a pattern of violence. The bill would allow the courts to issue search warrants in case the person did not want to hand over their firearms.

The rally comes weeks after more than 20,000 people gathered in the streets of Richmond, Virginia, to protest their right to bear arms before state arms control laws that will be enacted later this year.

You can see another rally participant with the flag & # 39; Don't step on me & # 39;