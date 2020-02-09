Donald Trump has a powerful defender who called Mitt Romney a Pu ** and for this reason

President Donald Trump can sleep well at night because he has a powerful defender who is on his back at all times: his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Don Jr. turned to social networks where he called Senator Mitt Romney a pus $ and because he appeared in the Senate on Wednesday as the only Republican who decided to vote to condemn President Trump for abuse of power.

The religious and Republican man from Utah annoyed Don, who visited him on Instagram and attacked him with a bad post that showed a photo of Romney and the following message that said the Republican Party should expel him.

He wrote: “Mitt Romney is always bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to defeat the Democrats then, so now he joins them. He is now officially a member of the resistance and should be expelled from @GOP. "

In his speech, Romney talked about how God and his family pushed him to that decision: "In recent weeks, I have received numerous calls and text messages. Many demanded, in his words, to,quot; support the team. "I can assure you that that thought has been very in my mind: You see, I support a lot of what the president has done. I voted with him 80 percent of the time. "

He continued explaining: “But my promise before God to apply impartial justice required that I put aside my personal feelings and my political prejudices. I had to ignore the evidence presented and ignore what I think my oath and the Constitution demand of me for a partisan end, I fear that I would expose my character to the rebuke of history and the censorship of my own conscience. . "

The politician also revealed: “Like every member of this deliberative body, I love our country. I believe that our Constitution was inspired by Providence. I am convinced that freedom itself depends on the strength and vitality of our national character. As with each senator, my vote is an act of conviction. We have reached different conclusions, fellow senators, but I trust that we have all followed the dictates of our conscience. "

He concluded by saying: “I recognize that my verdict will not eliminate the president from office. The results of this Senate court will, in fact, be appealed to a higher court, the trial of the American people. Voters will make the final decision, as the president's lawyers implored. It is likely that my vote is a minority in the Senate, but regardless of these things, with my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty the best I could, believing that my country expected it from me. "

Romney is alone at his party right now.



