Demi Lovato gives another opportunity to sell an overdose mansion

WENN / Guillermo Proano

The Sober singer put her four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Hollywood Hills on the market in 2018, but failed to attract a buyer even after cutting $ 500,000 from its initial price.

Demi lovato He placed the Los Angeles house on the market in which he suffered an almost fatal drug overdose.

The pop star "Confident" initially attempted to unload the Hollywood Hills property with four bedrooms and five bathrooms in September 2018, two months after his health problem, but the house was not sold, even after cutting $ 500,000 (£ 390,000) Sale price of $ 9.5 million (£ 7.4 million).

He briefly made it available for rent, but now Lovato is giving him another chance, putting the platform up for sale for just under $ 9 million (£ 7 million).

Originally, the singer bought the contemporary house, which has a large backyard with a zero-edge pool, covered gazebo, private bar and media room, for $ 8.3 million (£ 6.4 million) in 2016.