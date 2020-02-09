Delhi exit polls: the percentage of BJP votes increases after a high octane campaign

%MINIFYHTML0166aee652bcecd156acbeb76033c70213% %MINIFYHTML0166aee652bcecd156acbeb76033c70214%

The Saturday Today India-Axis My India exit poll predicted a clean sweep for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 59-68 seats in the 70-member Assembly of Delhi. While the BJP expects a return in the national capital, the saffron party would be restricted to 2-11 Vidhan Sabha seats, according to the exit poll.

Despite the loss, the participation of BJP votes in the Delhi Assembly is expected to improve.

According to the exit poll survey, AAP is expected to get 56 percent of the votes, BJP is at 35 percent, while the Congress party lags far behind with 5 percent.

In 2015, in the Delhi assembly elections, AAP obtained 54% of the votes, BJP obtained 32% and Congress 10%.

Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed confidence that the party will win the state assembly polls and return to power in the national capital after 20 years of exile.

On Saturday, the head of the BJP of Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, said that all the results of the exit poll will fail and that the saffron party will form the government with up to 48 seats.

From the polarized campaign to the organization of large public demonstrations, BJP left no stone unturned to attract the voters of Delhi.

From BJP chief ministers to union ministers, along with other stellar activists, they held mass demonstrations, roadshows before the polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Puri, Nityanand Rai, BL Santhosh and Thawarchand Gehlot were the top 10 activists BJP star for Delhi.