Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder apologizes for the coronavirus video | Soccer news

"I was disappointed and the club … It is not something to be joked about," says Tottenham midfielder in apology published on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.





Dele Alli posted the video on social media before a short vacation during Tottenham's winter break

Tottenham Dele Alli midfielder has issued an apology after appearing to make fun of an Asian man and joking about the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

There he is seen wearing a facial mask in an airport departure lounge before a short vacation while Tottenham is on his winter vacation, before the video posted on social media is removed soon.

The 23-year-old, who has won 37 top games in England, said he has disappointed himself and his club with his actions. Tottenham refuses to comment on the story first reported by the Daily Star on sunday morning.

"I would like to apologize for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday," Alli said in a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"It wasn't funny. I realized immediately and eliminated it. I disappointed myself and the club. I don't want you to have that impression of me."

"It's not something to joke about. Send all my love, thoughts and prayers for everyone in China."

You can hear a background of what is believed to be Chinese accents in the background before Alli turns the camera towards an unsuspecting Asian-looking man.

The video then shows a bottle of antiseptic for handwashing, which was captioned: "This virus has to be faster than that to catch me."