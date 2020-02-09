Deaths in China from coronavirus reach 811, surpassing the toll of SARS

Julie Zhong, a 24-year-old from Wuhan, knows she has had to endure less than many other people in her city, where the new coronavirus appeared.

He had planned to move to Shanghai after a three-week trip with his family to Hainan, a holiday island on the south coast of China. But then the outbreak occurred. After Hainan officials took the family's temperature, they began a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine is over. But his plans to move to Shanghai, where a new job is supposed to start on February 17, they are in limbo The hotels he called in the city told him that the people of Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, were not welcome. One said he could have a room, but only if he underwent another 14-day quarantine.

"I am innocent, but involved," he said. "It makes me very angry."

Many people in Wuhan have fared worse in a nationwide campaign to identify and isolate anyone who has recently been to the city. Ms. Zhong said that prejudices and anger towards people in her hometown were out of place.

“Is it the fault of the people of Wuhan? It is not. If it's about eating wild meat, then the problem is that the government didn't control it well enough, "he said, referring to the food market in Wuhan, where the disease is believed to have originated.

"You can't dump everything on the head of Wuhan's," he added.

