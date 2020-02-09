Deaths in China from coronavirus reach 811, surpassing the toll of SARS

The number of coronavirus deaths in China has increased to 811, exceeding the death toll from the SARS epidemic of 2002-3, according to official data published Sunday morning.
The number of confirmed infections increased to 37,198, according to the National Health Commission of China. Eighty-nine deaths and 2,656 new cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, most of them in Hubei province, the heart of the outbreak.
The SARS epidemic, which also began in China, killed 774 people worldwide.
Many doctors believe that deaths and infections from the current epidemic in China are not counted because the test facilities in hospitals and laboratories are under great pressure.
The number of new cases confirmed in the country has stabilized in recent days, but World Health Organization officials warned against reading too much in those numbers, saying that Wuhan and Hubei Province were still in the middle of a " very intense outbreak. "
"It is very, very early to make predictions," said Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the W.H.O. "This is still a very, very intense outbreak in Wuhan and Hubei."
The measures implemented in Hubei appear to be "bearing fruit," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of W.H.O., but warned that the course of outbreaks like these was unpredictable. "We have to understand it with caution because it can show stability for a few days and then they can shoot," he said. "I've said it many times, now it's slow but it can accelerate."
Dr. Tedros said that W.H.O. He has identified a team of experts who will travel to China to assist with the outbreak and said the leader, who refused to identify, will leave for China on Monday or Tuesday, and the rest of the team will follow later.
An American in Wuhan died of the coronavirus.
A citizen of the United States has died from the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, in what appeared to be The first death of an American by the outbreak.
Few details about the American, who died Thursday, were immediately available. The person was around 60 years old and died at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, according to the United States Embassy in Beijing. Two people familiar with the matter said the person was a woman who had underlying health problems.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the family for their loss," said an embassy spokesman. "Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comments."
The death of women is likely to increase diplomatic friction over Beijing's response to the epidemic, which has generated frustration in China and abroad.
It is also safe to ask questions about whether the Trump administration and the State Department in particular have taken sufficient measures to ensure the safety of Americans in China and assist in the evacuation of those who want to leave.
Britain performs the final evacuation flight from Wuhan.
A British government charter flight took off from Wuhan on Sunday with more than 200 people, in which Britain's Foreign Ministry said it would be the final evacuation of the country from the closed city.
British and people from other countries were on board the flight, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The flight was expected to have enough seats to accommodate all the remaining British citizens and their families in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, Britain's Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement on Tuesday.
Britain issued a warning against traveling to Hubei province, and against all less essential trips to the rest of mainland China. He also urged anyone in China to go do it.
"We have been working 24 hours a day to help British citizens leave Hubei province on flights from the United Kingdom, France and New Zealand," Raab said.
Britain has three cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.
The lawyer who reported on the conditions in Wuhan is missing, his friends say.
A lawyer who had provided a rare insight into The terrible conditions in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have disappeared, his friends say, expressing fear for his safety.
Beijing-based lawyer Chen Qiushi had been reporting from Wuhan since the city was closed last month when authorities rushed to contain the virus.
In a series of video blogs and videos posted on Twitter and sometimes on YouTube, both blocked in mainland China, Chen documented the plight of patients and the shortage of hospital supplies, and warned of cross infection in Wuhan's massive quarantine. sites.
A friend who currently manages Mr. Chen's Twitter account said he had lost contact with him on Thursday.
The friend, who requested anonymity to protect the security of the account, said Chen had recognized the risks involved in his journalistic work from the beginning and had shared his passwords with friends as a precaution, in case one day it was stopped.
Xu Xiaodong, A leading mixed martial arts practitioner in China also said Friday that he had lost contact with Chen, his friend. In a video message on Friday, Mr. Xu said Mr. Chen's parents had been informed that his son had been quarantined because he had visited several hospitals and was at risk of contracting the virus.
"I am announcing this because I am afraid! Because the next one could be me,quot; Mr. Xu tweeted on Friday.
Chen made headlines last summer when he visited Hong Kong to report on the city's anti-government demonstrations and challenged Chinese state media representations that the protesters were troublemakers.
The disease receives a name, temporarily.
The Chinese government has announced a temporary name for the disease caused by the coronavirus, ordering local authorities and state media to adopt it. In English, it will be called N.C.P., for a new coronavirus pneumonia, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Finally, the International Virus Taxonomy Committee will choose a final official name. The organization has sent a name to a scientific journal for publication and hopes to reveal it in a few days, the BBC reported.
The appointment of viral diseases is a complicated matter that involves both science and public relations. It has been seen that previous names, such as Spanish influenza or Rift Valley fever, contribute to stigmatization of countries or regions. In 2015, the World Health Organization issued new guidelines, after criticizing the choice of name for the Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.
In addition to avoiding place names, those The guidelines recommend not using people's names (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Chagas disease), animal names (swine flu, equine encephalitis), cultural or occupational references (legionnaire's disease) or fear-inducing words (unknown, death, death, epidemic).
The W.H.O. has recommended its own temporary name for the new disease: acute respiratory disease 2019-nCoV or 2019-nCoV. But the name is difficult to pronounce and has been less popular than "coronavirus," which describes a broader category of viruses.
"We thought it was very important to put a provisional name so that no location was associated with the name," Maria van Kerkhove, W.H.O. Epidemiologist told the executive board of the body on Friday.
France will close two schools while investigating a new case group.
On Saturday, the French health minister confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, including four adults and one child, all British citizens, bringing the total in France to 11.
The minister, Agnès Buzyn, said during a press conference on Saturday morning that the last cases formed "a group, a grouping around an original case,quot; and went back to an infected British citizen who had traveled from Singapore.
Ms. Buzyn told reporters that the Briton stayed in Singapore from January 20 to 23 and arrived in France on January 24. The person stayed in the small town of Les Contamines-Montjoie, in the south of France, where there is a ski resort.
Before returning to Britain on January 28, the infected person came into contact with 11 people, all British, with whom he lived in the same house, he said, adding that all had been hospitalized to control their conditions.
Two schools in the area will remain closed next week as authorities try to determine who the infected people have been in contact with, Reuters reported. Three monitored children, including the infected child, attended a local school.
France extended its travel warning on Saturday from only Wuhan to all of China, saying that its citizens should avoid traveling to the country unless it was "imperative."
A city's plan to take people to the doctor: ban medications.
Hangzhou, a Chinese city with a population of 10 million, said it would temporarily ban the sale of flu and cough medicines in pharmacies, in an effort to force people who might be sick to see a doctor.
In a statement, which was issued at midnight on Friday and came into effect immediately, the local government said the policy was created to "strengthen the supervision of people with fever and cough."
To stop the spread of the coronavirus, Chinese authorities have taken increasingly draconian measures to curb travel, impose social distancing and track down those who might be sick. Several cities in eastern Zhejiang Province, including some sections of Hangzhou, have set limits on how often people can leave their homes, usually allowing a person to go out every few days to buy groceries. Paper passports have been printed to control residents.
As these restrictions increase, so do people's fears about the suspicion of having the virus. Some have complained that sites established for quarantines do little to separate people who are already sick from those who have no symptoms, but who are from an area that experienced an outbreak. In recent weeks, several articles in the Chinese media have told about people who used medications to suppress coronavirus symptoms to pass through the now ubiquitous fever detection control points in the country.
Some wondered what people with chronic illnesses should do if they could not get the medication they needed to relieve their symptoms. Others worried that the policy would accelerate the spread of the virus by forcing many more people to go to hospitals, where some carriers of the virus would probably be.
Hong Kong, an injured city, suffers another blow.
Hong Kong had already suffered through months of political protests. Its economy is shrinking and distrust separates its people from their leaders.
Now the coronavirus is affecting Hong Kong, the financial capital of Asia, another devastating blow. The airlines are cutting the service. The schools are closed. Panic residents accumulate rice, facial masks and, in the latest edition, toilet paper.
In the air there is a new emotion for a city where the glowing horizon seemed to promise wealth and opportunities: fear.
"We don't know when it will end or how much it will get worse," said Amber Suen, a flight attendant at Cathay Pacific, the beleaguered Hong Kong airline that on Wednesday asked its 27,000 employees to receive three-week unpaid leave. save money.
The new coronavirus, which has killed hundreds and made thousands sick in mainland China, has been much less frequent in Hong Kong. One person has died and at least 25 have been infected, mainly while traveling across the continent. Their hospitals are respected worldwide.
However, the world is not making a distinction, in part because the city has tightened but not completely closed the border with the continent.
The multinational companies that helped globalize the city are restricting travel there. Some advise or require that returning employees be quarantined. And getting to Hong Kong is getting harder and harder. Virgin Australia joined United Airlines and American Airlines in the cutting service. Italy has suspended flights from Hong Kong, while the Philippines and Taiwan require arrivals to enter quarantine.
Julie Zhong, a 24-year-old from Wuhan, knows she has had to endure less than many other people in her city, where the new coronavirus appeared.
He had planned to move to Shanghai after a three-week trip with his family to Hainan, a holiday island on the south coast of China. But then the outbreak occurred. After Hainan officials took the family's temperature, they began a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days.
The quarantine is over. But his plans to move to Shanghai, where a new job is supposed to start on February 17, they are in limbo The hotels he called in the city told him that the people of Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, were not welcome. One said he could have a room, but only if he underwent another 14-day quarantine.
"I am innocent, but involved," he said. "It makes me very angry."
Many people in Wuhan have fared worse in a nationwide campaign to identify and isolate anyone who has recently been to the city. Ms. Zhong said that prejudices and anger towards people in her hometown were out of place.
“Is it the fault of the people of Wuhan? It is not. If it's about eating wild meat, then the problem is that the government didn't control it well enough, "he said, referring to the food market in Wuhan, where the disease is believed to have originated.
"You can't dump everything on the head of Wuhan's," he added.
Gilbragona rejects a cruise ship suspected of harboring norovirus.
The government of Gibraltar, a British territory in the southern tip of Spain, rejected a cruise on Saturday because it was suspected that dozens of passengers were ill with norovirus, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting and fever.
The government said in a statement that these symptoms were not those of the coronavirus, which has spread from China.
However, "given the current situation, the vessel has been asked to continue to its next port of call," the statement said.
The ship, Spirit of Discovery, arrived in Gibraltar on Saturday morning, but was told that it could not dock and that, instead, it should go to its next destination, Southampton, in the south of England.
The ship, which has 868 passengers and 513 crew members, had reported that it had 89 suspected cases of norovirus on board. The ship is operated by Saga Cruises, a British company.
At least three other cruise ships have been quarantined, denied entry or denied permission to disembark, including ships in Italy, Hong Kong and Japan, where more than 3,700 crew and passengers began a quarantine on Monday.
At least 64 passengers on the ship in Japan, the Diamond Princess, have tested positive for coronaviruses.
Last month, Italian authorities prevented a cruise ship from landing for more than 12 hours after the symptoms of a sick passenger were misunderstood as a coronavirus.
Travelers to Asia, even to countries far from the epicenter of the virus in China, are beginning to reconsider their plans.
Specific cancellation data is scarce, since airlines, hotels and travel boards say they don't have numbers yet or won't share them. But tour operators, travel insurance brokers and airline employees say they face a growing number of customers who change their plans.
Brian Fitzgerald, president of Overseas Adventure Travel, a company that offers group trips to travelers over 50, said he found cancellations to China until April following the announcement of the outbreak. But this week, he said, tourists scheduled to go to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam were also reconsidering.
Data from January of April Travel Protection, an insurance provider, which tracks residents in the United States who travel to all countries of the world, show that claims with an Asian country on the itinerary more than doubled compared to January 2019
More than 20 international airlines have suspended or restricted routes that ended in Wuhan and other major cities in China, such as Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
A new report has disturbing details about how the virus spreads.
A report published Friday about 138 patients with coronavirus in Wuhan has disturbing details about the disease and how it spreads. It is presumed that many of the patients (41 percent) were infected in a Wuhan hospital, including 17 people who were already hospitalized for other diseases and 40 health workers.
It is believed that a patient has infected more than 10 health workers in the hospital's surgery department, where the person was admitted due to abdominal symptoms, and the coronavirus was not initially suspected.
The authors of the report, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, said their data suggested that there had been a rapid spread of the virus from person to person among their cases. This was partly due to patients like the one who entered the surgery department, who had symptoms that induced doctors to suspect other diseases and took no precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Another cause for concern is that some patients who appeared to be mildly or moderately ill at first took worsening for several days or even a week in their illness. The median time from first symptoms to shortness of breath was five days; to hospitalization, seven days; and severe respiratory problems, eight days. Experts say the pattern means that patients should be carefully monitored, and it is not safe to assume that someone who seems to be well from the start is out of danger.
Car factories are inactive in China, which raises global concerns.
Chinese car and auto parts factories it may remain closed longer than expected due to the coronavirus, which increases the chances that assembly lines in Asia, Europe and the United States can stop due to the shortage of components.
Several automakers, including BMW, PSA and Toyota, have delayed the restart of their assembly lines in China for another week, and others are likely to follow suit. Even a relatively brief interruption in the flow of parts and materials could have far-reaching effects, analysts said.
Closures at Chinese factories have affected car manufacturers from various angles. The virus is already causing them to lose sales in China, the world's largest car market. If they are forced to close factories outside of China due to the shortage of parts, as Hyundai has already done in South Korea, they could also lose sales in other regions.
The blow to the automotive industry, which employs eight million people worldwide, comes at a time when the production of the world's factories is already declining. It is likely to amplify the human and economic cost of the outbreak.
Reports and research were contributed by Raymond Zhong, Jack Ewing, Steven Lee Myers, Claire Fu, Paul Mozur, Motoko Rich, Hisako Ueno, Alexandra Stevenson, Austin Ramzy, Tiffany May, Emily Palmer, Reed Abelson, Katie Thomas, Denise Grady Elaine Yu, Constant Méheut, Raphael Minder, Edward Wong and Roni Caryn Rabin.
%MINIFYHTML5f97d0e5c5e2f4715a304fe2811cbaea13%