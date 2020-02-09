Cristiano Ronaldo sets a new record, but Hellas Verona surprises Juventus in Serie A

Hellas Verona produced a great surprise when he came from behind to beat the leaders of Serie A Juventus 2-1 on Saturday, inflicting a third defeat of the season in the Italian champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new Juventus record by scoring in a tenth consecutive league game to put visitors in front at Marc Antonio Bentegodi Stadium after 65 minutes.

However, Ivan Juric's side stunned visitors when Fabio Borini hit a draw before a late penalty by substitute Giampaolo Pazzini completed the return.

Juve remains at the top of the table with 54 points, but Inter Milan will tie with them if they beat AC Milan on Sunday, and Lazio, who is in third place, will go one point higher if he wins in Parma.

Verona climbed to sixth place with 34 points, extending its unbeaten streak to eight games.

"What we must realize is that you should not assume that you win," Juve coach Maurizio Sarri told DAZN.

"We have to work harder, get dirty when necessary and not rest on our laurels."

"This team is used to winning comfortably in recent years and we have to keep in mind that we cannot afford to lose points."

Douglas Costa was close in the first half when he fired a shot from the crossbar, before the Verona celebrations were interrupted when Marash Kumbulla's goal was ruled out by a narrow offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review .

Ronaldo threatened when he cut inside and shot a shot in the foot of the post at the end of a balanced first half.

The Portuguese striker finally broke the deadlock with a goal of individual brilliance, as he exchanged passes with Paulo Dybala to launch a counterattack, before beating his marker and shooting at a low end.

Verona tied, however, when Borini got caught in a loose ball inside the Juventus area and fired a shot in the lower corner.

The hosts went around the game with five minutes left when Pazzini hit from the spot after Leonardo Bonucci was penalized by handball after a VAR review.

Previously, Moreno Longo's debut as a Turin coach ended in defeat, as his team was defeated 3-1 by Sampdoria.

Walter Mazzarri separated from Torino earlier this week after a series of four consecutive losses.

However, Longo could not change the course since the opening double of the second half of Simone Verdi was canceled by a double of Gastón Ramírez, before Armando Izzo was expelled, since he granted a penalty that was converted by Fabio Quagliarella .