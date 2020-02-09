Crash in Daytona 2020: live updates, results, highlights of the NASCAR Cup exhibition race

%MINIFYHTML5ac997fe842115b987244a47e23a15df11% %MINIFYHTML5ac997fe842115b987244a47e23a15df12%

One of the 18 NASCAR Cup drivers will enter the Daytona 500 next week with a 2020 victory already in the books, awarded, a victory for a race without points. But the fact that Busch Clash in Daytona is an exhibition race has never impacted the competitiveness of the 2.5 mile super speed racing on the east coast of Florida.

Sunday 2020 crash in Daytona, with a set start time for 3 p.m. ET in FS1 is expected to be no different.

Ryan Newman won the pole for Sunday's 75-lap clash in Daytona thanks to a random draw. Brad Keselowski will join him in the front row to start the race. The winner of the Crash shortened by last year's rain at Daytona, Jimmie Johnson, will be 16th in his last exhibition race at Daytona. The seven-time champion of the Cup series will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

SN keeps track of live updates and highlights of Clash 2020 on Sunday in Daytona. Follow next.

Crash in Daytona 2020: live updates, highlights

Crash in the live updates of Daytona 2020



– 3:24 p.m. ET: Green flag. The Busch Clash 2020 in Daytona is underway.

– 3:14 p.m. ET: Engines start after "The Busch Guy,quot; gives the order.

– 3:05 p.m. ET: Pre-race ceremonies begin at the Daytona International Speedway.