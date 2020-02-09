Crash at the start time of Daytona 2020, TV schedule, live broadcast, format for the Daytona 500 show run

Yes, the NASCAR Cup Series has a preseason just like other major American sports leagues, but the stock car racing exhibit is a quickie that has only 75 laps around the 2.5 mile Daytona International Speedway.

The annual clash in Daytona, this year titled Clash of Busch, is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 with a start time of 3 p.m. ET, almost exactly one week before the 62nd race of the Daytona 500. As always, only an exclusive group of pilots is eligible to compete in Shock.

Jimmie Johnson, who won the rain-shortened Clash last year at Daytona, is one of those drivers. The Clash 2020 represents the start of the Daytona Speedweeks for all teams, but for Johnson, it marks the beginning of his last season as a driver before his retirement.

"My hope for him is that he can enjoy a full season as much as Jeff Gordon did," Mike Sport, the main presenter of Fox play-by-play, told Sporting News of Johnson. The Clash will mark the first broadcast of the race in which Joy and Gordon will operate in a two-man cabin following the retirement of analyst Darrell Waltrip. The duo will convene all Cup Series practices and qualifying sessions this week, including Thursday's Duels, before the Fox Daytona 500 broadcast.

However, the first thing on the calendar is the Shock. Below is everything you need to know about this year's display race at Daytona, including TV / live broadcast information, event format and drivers included in the list of participants.

Crash in Daytona start time 2020

Date : Sunday February 9

: Sunday February 9 Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET television channel : FS1

: FS1 Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: MRN

Sunday's crash marks the first broadcast of the race for the Fox NASCAR Cup Series broadcast team in 2020, which now features the aforementioned two-man stand by Joy and Gordon. The Fox broadcast for The Clash (and all future Cup races) will include more injections of Larry McReynolds and Jamie McMurray's analysis of the chain's studio in Charlotte.

Vince Welch, Matt Yocum, Jamie Little and Regan Smith will return in 2020 as Fox Road reporters.

Crash in Daytona schedule 2020

The 18 drivers in this year's Crash (more about them below) only have one practice session to test their cars before Sunday's Crash. That session was scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Two practice sessions of the Daytona 500 were also scheduled for Saturday, but the teams in the Crash will run different cars than the ones they brought for the 500.

Below is the TV schedule for all sessions of the Cup Series in Daytona this week.

Time Event television channel Radio station 11:35 a.m. ET Busch Shock Practice FS1 MRN 1:35 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN 3 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 12:30 pm. ET Daytona 500 pole rating Fox MRN 3 p.m. ET Busch Shock FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 7 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 FS1 MRN 8:45 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2 FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 5:05 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 12:30 pm. ET Final practice of the Daytona 500 FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 2:30 pm. ET Daytona 500 Fox MRN

Crash in Daytona 2020: format, alignment, entry list

The 75-lap exhibition run will begin with a 25-turn segment and end with the last 50 laps after a scheduled precaution.

There is no qualification for the Shock; Only Saturday practice session. Instead, the initial alignment will be established by random drawing, which is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To be eligible to compete in the Crash, a driver must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Post winner of any race last season

Former Crash winner who ran full time last season

Former winner of the 500 Daytona Miles that ran full time last season

Former Daytona 500 pole winner who ran full time last season

Qualified for last season's Cup playoffs

A total of 20 pilots met the above criteria and were eligible for the 2020 Clash in Daytona, but only 18 will compete. Daniel Hemric (last year's pole winner) is back in the Xfinity series this season, and Daniel Suárez (last year's pole winner), now with a new team, chose not to compete in the Crash while the team No. 95 prepares for the Daytona 500.

Below is the full list of tickets for the 2020 Clash in Daytona and how each driver became eligible.