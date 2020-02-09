Courteney Cox compares the first formal dance photos of her and her daughter

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Do you want to feel old? Courteney Cox Y David ArquetteThe little baby has already grown and … goes to his first formal dance.
55 years old friends alum posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night a picture of her and her ex's 15-year-old daughter Coque Arquette, her only child together, wearing a red mini sleeveless low-cut ruched dress. She also shared with the photo a black and white image of herself posing in a white dress on a black turtle neck and with a bouquet of flowers.
"Our first formal!" Courteney wrote. "I don't say times have changed, but someone is a little more & # 39; formal & # 39; than someone else. Obviously it was a little colder in Alabama. #Simplicitypatterns."
The actress was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama.
"My love, is that a turtleneck?" commented the former Courteney cougar city co-star, Christa Miller.
"An elegant drill," Courteney replied.
"That's one for baby books," he said. Allison Janney.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote Kate Hudson.
Later, Coco shared on her own Instagram page photos of her and her girlfriends posing in their formal dance attire inside a house.
"Formal images but that is self-timer," he wrote.
