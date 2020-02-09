Coronavirus outbreak: the death toll rises to 908 in China, confirmed infections exceed 40,000

The death toll in China due to the new coronavirus epidemic has increased to 908 and the number of confirmed cases has increased by more than 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday.

There were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of lethal infection on Sunday, said the National Health Commission of China.

Ninety-one deaths occurred in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, two in Anhui and one in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, according to the commission.

A total of 908 people died from the disease and 40,171 confirmed cases of the outbreak were reported in 31 regions at the provincial level so far, he said.

Another 4,008 new suspicious cases were reported on Sunday. In addition, 296 patients became seriously ill, the commission said, adding that 6,484 patients remained in serious condition and 23,589 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 3,281 people had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The commission said that 3.99 lakh of close contacts had been tracked, adding that among them, 29,307 were discharged from medical observation on Sunday, with 1.87 lakh still under medical observation.

At the end of Sunday, 36 confirmed cases, including one death, had been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macau and 18 in Taiwan. Abroad, more than 300 cases of coronaviruses have been reported, including three from Kerala.

Meanwhile, millions of people have begun to return to Beijing and other cities in China after the long holiday of the Chinese New Year.

The holidays, which began on January 24 and were due to end on February 3, have been extended until February 9 as part of their efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

However, employees in most offices have been asked to work from home.

When the largest reverse migration began, Chinese authorities said on Saturday that cases of deadly infection had begun to decline for the first time after weeks of sharp increase.

China's new confirmed cases of new coronaviruses outside Hubei have been declining for six consecutive days, according to the commission.

A total of 444 new confirmed cases were reported on the outskirts of Hubei on Sunday, the data showed.

The number of new cases confirmed in these provinces during the last days was 890 on Monday, 731 on Tuesday, 707 on Wednesday, 696 on Thursday, 558 on Friday and 509 on Saturday, the commission said.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China upon receiving a response from Beijing.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the team leader would leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.

The UN health agency said the number of coronavirus cases in China was "stabilizing," which is "good news."

However, he warned that it was too early to make predictions about whether the virus could have peaked.

"There has been a stabilization in the number of cases reported by Hubei," said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergency Program at an information session in Geneva.

"We are in a stable four-day period where the number of reported cases has not advanced. It is good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures that have been implemented," Ryan said.

But he added that it was "too early to make predictions."

