The number of people killed by the coronavirus has increased to 811.

That is more than the death toll during the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.

All but two of the deaths occur in China, where criticism is growing over the shortage of medical supplies and the management of the crisis by leaders.

Adrian Brown of Al Jazeera is in Hong Kong with more information about the political repercussions.