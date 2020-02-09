Corinavirus outbreak: 31 of 36 quarantined in negative Maharashtra test

Thirty-one people, out of a total of 36 quarantined in Maharashtra since January 18 for possible exposure to the new coronavirus, have been negative for the infection, while waiting for the results of five other tests, the Health Department said on Sunday. state.

So far, more than 21,000 travelers have been examined at the Mumbai International Airport, of which 36 had been quarantined, he said.

Meanwhile, the department has said that the people of the city of Redi in the Sindhudurg district, where a Singapore cargo ship with 10 Chinese crew arrived on board, does not need to panic as none of the members were found symptomatic .

"A total of 21,023 travelers have been examined at Mumbai International Airport so far. Field surveillance is also carried out throughout the state to find out people who have come from the regions affected by the coronavirus," the department said. it's a statement.

"Since January 18, a total of 36 symptomatic travelers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. 151 travelers have arrived in the state from the regions affected by the coronavirus," he said.

"Until today (Sunday), 31 samples, of the 36 sent by the state, have been found negative according to reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Results are expected from five, two from Kasturba Hospital (in Mumbai) and one of each of the hospitals in Sangli, Navi Mumbai and Pune, "he said.

The health department said that residents of the city of Redi in Sindhudurg do not need to panic over the arrival of a Singapore cargo ship with 10 Chinese crew on board the city port three days ago.

"This cargo ship and all its crew members are medically examined at the port of Mumbai and after finding all asymptomatic, the cargo ship was allowed to leave it for Redi," he added.

However, due to fear expressed by the local population, all crew members were examined again by the medical team led by the district civil surgeon.

"No one was found symptomatic during this test," the statement said.

This cargo ship had left Singapore three weeks ago, while Chinese crew members aboard this ship had left China about three months ago, he added.

"By observing the prevailing guidelines regarding coronavirus surveillance, no one of these crew members can be suspected of infection. Therefore, there is no need to panic," the department said.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all travelers coming from the Chinese city of Wuhan are being isolated and evaluated, according to the statement.

"Travelers coming from other affected parts are being followed for 14 days. To date, of the 151 travelers, 72 have completed their 14-day follow-up," he said.