Connor McDavid suffers a bruise on his knee, Edmonton Oilers says "it's nothing serious,quot;

As Connor McDavid says, the Edmonton Oilers also go.

You can forgive the Oilers fans for holding their collective breath, when the 23-year-old superstar seemed to be fighting after a collision in the second period on Saturday with Nashville Predators defender Dante Fabbro and the boards of directors. McDavid's knee apparently received the worst part of the impact, and the greasers confirmed that his talisman had suffered a knee injury during the 3-2 victory.

McDavid was treated during the second intermission and after the game, Edmonton coach Dave Tippett confirmed.

However, Tippett says fans can breathe easy. McDavid should be fine.

"He has a small bruise on his upper knee or something," Tippett told reporters. "They looked at him between periods, he froze him and they wanted to freeze him right after the game. I asked him how he was and he said & # 39; I'm fine, I'm playing & # 39;. He came out and played. As far as I know, it's nothing serious,quot; .

The extent of the bruise may not be known until Sunday morning at the earliest, but McDavid was able to shake his sore knee to essentially create Alex Chiasson's power play power goal. The captain of the Oilers took a shot at Chiasson who forced the hapless forward of Preds, Kyle Turris, to divert the disc to the Nashville network, giving McDavid his 51st assist of the season.

Although McDavid was able to play the full game on Saturday, the only Edmonton strikers who recorded more time on the ice were Leon Draisitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers fans will probably be nervous until they see the four-time All- Star dressed and skating. in the next team match on Tuesday.