Commercial ratings of Mookie Betts: the Red Sox get a bad grade; The Dodgers still win in a reworked deal

It's deja vu again!

This time, however, it seems to be real, since the original agreement reported between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins by superstar gardener Mookie Betts no longer exists. On Sunday, the Red Sox and Dodgers, and only those teams, reached an agreement on a new exchange, with Betts, pitcher David Price and the cash going to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, for ESPN's Jeff Passan and others.

All this ordeal has been messy at best and shameful at worst for the Red Sox, who were absolutely desperate to get rid of Betts and his contract for pieces that are, well, confusing. (And now with less Minnesota).

Let's break it down:

Red Sox: D

Let's make this very clear to the crowd that likes to play GM fantasy instead of a baseball fan: Betts is not the type of player you exchange with, he is the type of guy you build with. It is someone that 29 other MLB teams dream of developing. Removing it from the lineup due to luxury tax concerns, then, is absolutely dumb. It is even more silly to make excuses and defend the billionaire owners so that these guys can save a few dollars in the long run.

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 with Betts at the forefront of their success. He won the AL MVP award that season, earned the honors of the Sporting News Player of the Year and earned more than 10 replacement wins, according to the Baseball Reference. In the previous campaign, Betts was worth 6.8 bWAR and played the defense of the Golden Glove in the right field.

Good players earn money. Good players are paid. This is how professional sports work. Betts is going to get (rightly) more than $ 300 million in free agency next offseason, and the fact that the Red Sox were so afraid of having to pay him for one year Before the free agency they sent him to another competitor of the championship is a shame for the franchise.

If you are Boston, you keep Betts close and make a 2020 race in a World Series that crazy about an idea? What would be the damage? You are one year away from winning everything with the same group of players, but instead you change Betts Y Price, who was a useful starter for Boston after his arrival in 2016.

It was a pure salary change, and for a team like Boston, which is an assistance giant, which is one of the most profitable organizations in baseball, which is one of the most valuable organizations, is inexcusable.

Well, for now, the Red Sox are winning financial flexibility, which means that one day they can sign a player of Betts caliber.

In return, the Red Sox get Executioner who, to be fair, is not far behind and played 3.1 bWAR last season. For a long time he was considered one of the best prospects in the Dodgers system, and can hit flatly. He is also a first level defender with a high ceiling. But with all due respect to Executioner, the chances of him becoming Mookie Betts are slim. Very thin.

The Red Sox also get Downs, one of the best Dodgers prospects, who reached Double A in 2019. Downs' defensive capabilities play more in second place than shortstop, according to exploration reports, something that could fill a future need of the Red Sox.

The last player to Boston is Wong, a receiver who spent time in Double A in 2019 and hit a lot there. With an average of .349 and nine homers in 40 games, his bat is lively, and is a good third piece in this deal. The warning, for what it is worth: does not qualify within the top 100 MLB Pipeline prospects, nor is it ranked in the top 10 of the same place in the position. That could probably change this year if it continues to grow in defense and continues to hit.

It could be said that the most confusing part about the agreement is the return of the Red Sox: with the Boston agricultural system near the end of the Major Leagues, some of that is due to earlier exchanges, some due to senior graduations, Wouldn't it be like that? plus What is the point of exchanging Betts for a package of prospects that alter the future? The prospects are suspicious, after all, but if you're going to trade a player in the top five at Betts for a gardener whose clock starts and a box player with no position set to Double-A, the return seems light. An agreement to replenish the agricultural system could at least have helped boost the organization.

Dodgers: A

You know what? Screw the salary number of David Price. The best players, the boys who help teams win the World Series? Those guys are paid. Early reports say that Boston is paying Price's contract medium, which means that it will only be in the books for around $ 16 million per year during the last three years of the contract. That in itself is a victory for a team like the Dodgers, who constantly get the most out of their pitching team.

The Dodgers, respecting that logic, were not afraid to assume Price's remaining money to also acquire one of the top five baseball players and their own salary figure of $ 27 million. They saw an opportunity to match Cody Bellinger and Betts in the garden and lengthen their rotation by acquiring a proven starter, and pulled the trigger intelligently.

It hurts to give up Executioner, but three things: 1. Trades are supposed to hurt; 2. There is a decent chance that Price will exceed what Kenta Maeda, who now goes to the Twins in a separate exchange for the Brusdar Graterol pitcher, could have done for the Dodgers in the coming years; and 3. Betts should be a massive short-term update on Executioner.

The Dodgers have been in two of the last three World Series and lost in the NLDS to the eventual champions last year. Instead of resting on their laurels and waiting for more of their prospects to act, they went out and improved. All that was needed was to try from a position of strength.

The good news for the Dodgers is that they still have a fully loaded open field led by Bellinger and Betts, a deep-farm system that still includes the prospect of greater capture Keibert Ruiz, the middle-frame player Gavin Lux and the right-handed Dustin May. In Professor Hulk's words, I see this as an absolute victory, and LA should do it too.