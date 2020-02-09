Comb the web for Russian bots. That makes it a goal.

%MINIFYHTMLaed099664fd3af8230cc13702273dad811% %MINIFYHTMLaed099664fd3af8230cc13702273dad812%

"The magic of the Internet is that there is always another clue to find," he said.

Mr. Nimmo speaks fluently Russian, French, German and Latvian, and is familiar with several other languages, teaching himself by buying books in the trilogy "The Lord of the Rings,quot; in the languages ​​he is trying to learn. That makes it easier for him to detect clues such as the mistakes a native Russian speaker makes when writing in English in misinformation publications.

The amount of misinformation has recently increased. In October, Mr. Nimmo's team in Graphika explained how the pro-China propaganda accounts were directed at Hong Kong protesters. In November, he helped expose an operation that used marginal platforms to filter a sensitive British business document before Britain's general elections. And in December, he analyzed the first major demolition of fake Facebook accounts with profile images generated by artificial intelligence.

More recently, he investigated Iranian misinformation after the United States killed Iran's chief of security machinery, Major General Qassim Suleimani, last month. Nimmo is also tracking campaigns linked to Russia, including an effort to blame the United States for the demolition of flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines, which Iran said it shot down by mistake last month, killing 176 people.

Last week, after technical problems delayed notification of the results of the Iowa meetings, Mr. Nimmo was on alert for misinformation. There was little, he said, and he found mainly cheerful trolling of Republican supporters and right-wing groups.

Mr. Nimmo has sometimes made mistakes in identifying the culprits. In 2018, he identified several Twitter accounts as "Russian trolls,quot;, when one of them was a British citizen who sympathized with Russia.

One recent afternoon, he began work at 7, chasing clues about Iranian misinformation related to the murder of General Suleimani. A suspicious Twitter account provided clues that led to several YouTube videos. From there, Mr. Nimmo found links to Facebook and Instagram pages. After a few hours, he had traced how the memes of a suspicious Iranian pro-government website had traveled to other parts of the web.

When Nimmo went to bed after 2 a.m., he had more than 50 tabs open in his browser, but there was no definitive evidence of an Iranian government campaign.