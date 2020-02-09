CM Capt Amarinder Singh prohibits the Punjabi Shooter movie for promoting violence and crime

Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the ban on the movie Shooter, which is based on the life and crimes of the famous gangster Sukha Kahlwan. The film promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation.

The Chief Minister also ordered DGP Dinkar Gupta to study the possible action that could be initiated against one of the film's producers, KV Dhillon, who allegedly promised in writing, in 2019, that he would file the film, originally titled Sukha Khalwan. . The DGP has also been asked to analyze the role of the promoters, directors and actors of the film.

According to an official spokesman, Captain Amarinder has made it clear that "his government will not allow any film and song that promotes crime, violence and gangsterism or crime in the state, which had flourished during the Akali regime, under the sponsorship of SAD leaders. "

Watch the Shooter trailer here:

The DGP revealed that the issue of banning the controversial film in Punjab had been discussed in a meeting with the Chief Minister on Friday, along with a proposal by Varder Kumar of ADGP Intelligence, recommending a ban on the film. Sukha Khalwan's trailer was released on January 18.

In view of the expected repercussions of the film on youth and the apprehension alterations of public order, it would be appropriate for the film's release and screening to be banned in the state of Punjab, the ADGP had also stated, in a letter to Addl Main Secretary of the Government of Punjab, Department of Interior and Justice.

The producer had made his commitment before the Mohali police received a complaint about the film that glorified gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as a sniper and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murders, kidnappings and extortion. Gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices shot him dead on January 22, 2015, while taking him back to Patiala prison after a court hearing in Jalandhar.

In his letter to SSP Mohali, producer KV Dhillon wrote: "Since you believe that the content of the film can harm the situation of law and order, I will suspend the film project." But instead of abandoning the project, the producers evidently continued with the film, which was now scheduled for February 21 under the new title with a new name for its main protagonist, according to the DGP.

The decision to ban the film comes less than 10 days after the Mansa police registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala) and Mankirat Aulakh for spreading violence and crime through a video uploaded to social networks.

