CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Sheffield United is fifth in the Premier League after a 2-1 victory at home against Bournemouth. It means that they are only two points away from the Champions League places.

Manchester City's home game with West Ham was postponed due to storm Ciara.

West Brom has four points ahead at the top of the Championship after a 2-0 victory at Millwall.

Celtic have established a quarter-final of the Scottish Cup against St Johnstone after beating Clyde 3-0. The rangers will face Hearts, the Hibs are at home with Inverness, while St. Mirren or Motherwell will play against Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.

England held on to a nervous victory of two wicket against South Africa to draw its one-day series. The Eoin Morgan team lost four batters for 20 races, but still managed to reach the total of 257.

France has achieved two victories of two in the Six Nations by beating Italy 35-22 in Paris.