Chrissy Metz's literal revolutionary performance made us cry

She has broken!

Just now, we saw Chrissy Metz Going on stage at the 2020 Oscars to sing the original Oscar-nominated song "I'm Standing With You,quot; and wow, it was emotional.

The song, which appeared in the Christian drama movie Penetration, written by Diane Warren and marks his eleventh Oscar nomination of his career.

And although we still have to wait to see if this will be his year to finally take home the hardware, there is no denying that Metz absolutely brought it to the Dolby Theater.

Metz sang the song in front of a group of harmonizers behind her and, when the lights went out at the end of her performance, she quickly yelled at her mother saying, "I love you, mom."

The camera then looked at Warren, who had tears in his eyes watching from the audience.

The song faces the "Stand Up,quot; nominees of Harriet, "I can't let you throw away,quot; from Toy Story 4, "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman Y Frozen 2& # 39; s "Towards the unknown."