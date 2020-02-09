Chris Paul & # 39; won & # 39; star selection says Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Steven Adams | NBA News

%MINIFYHTMLf011ce57a9533ab67a14038b43cfabef11% %MINIFYHTMLf011ce57a9533ab67a14038b43cfabef12%

The three-point rotation of the Oklahoma City Thunder base raised doubts at the beginning of the season, but the selection of Chris Paul All-Star now serves as a reflection of its effectiveness.

Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged at least 31 minutes per game and participated in at least 50 games this season, and the latter appeared and started in all 52 matches.

Such has been Paul's way of being selected as a second-round reserve for the LeBron James All-Star team, which will take the side selected by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 34-year-old, traded to the Thunder for the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook last July, currently averages 17.1 points, five rebounds and 6.6 assists so far this season.















Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Isiah Thomas talk about Chris Paul's great game and leadership while playing without pressure in the championship



"It's really good for him," said teammate Steven Adams. "It's a great achievement to make the All-Star Game, especially with a new team."

"I think the dynamics of the new team affect the game more than people think. Because it's a completely new world."

"You are far from your family. It's good that people really recognize it. That's what is nice. He earned it."

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 19.5 points per game, in addition to averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists after being traded to Oklahoma by the Los Angeles Clippers in July.

He recorded his first triple NBA double last month with 20 points, 10 assists and 20 rebounds when the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104.

















Gilgeous-Alexander also lost 22 points over the Brooklyn Nets, including an important spell in overtime earlier this season



Adams added: "From the beginning, he got really hot, but the teams will adapt to you. So, even that, he learning (what the teams are doing to him), it's good to see him take that kind of pressure and make sure that I fixed it.

"He's quite intelligent with his offensive body language. That's why he receives a lot of calls. That's something I haven't really seen in young players. They don't really receive so many calls."

"Not because the referees don't call them, but because you're an awkward player and you're out of control. While he seems to be in control and you're really getting him out of his position, which is really difficult. Especially the referees."

















Schroder left the bench to score 30 points when the Thunder won a 109-103 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers



Meanwhile, Schroder has been driven to compete for the sixth Man of the Year award, which recognizes the best player in the league from the bench.

The 26-year-old has started just one game in his 50 appearances this season, averaging 19.3 points per game and producing at least 20 in eight of his last nine starts.

"I don't think there are too many boys with 20 a night and having the success of the team we are having," said Thunder teammate Nerlens Noel.

"He enters and is also selfish. He wants to move the ball, play the right way. Mark when he needs it."

"I think that if it is not a discussion, it should already be one of the main discussions for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He is an exceptional teammate who appears every day and does it."

















You can watch the Rising Stars, the Skills & Dunk contests and finally the great game during the All Star Weekend



Oklahoma continues its season at home against the Boston Celtics.

"It's about having tunnel vision," Noel added.

"We are a large group of boys and we know what we want from one to 15, we want to remain better as we have done since the first game."

"Regardless of where we stand in the rankings, we know we want to continue making the progress we have, so when we get to that point in April it's nothing new for us."

"We've been in this atmosphere, we've been playing high level basketball, we've been playing together."

