Check out the BTS Instagrams and Twitpics of the Oscar 2020

The end of the awards season has arrived! Therefore, all eyes are on the biggest stars in Hollywood when they arrive at the Oscars 2020.

As in previous years, the A-listers flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the best films, performances and more that last year had to offer. And, not to lose a single thing, we are turning to social networks to capture what our favorite stars are doing before, during and after the 92nd Academy Awards.

We are talking about the best Instagram and Twitpics of hotels, homes, limousines and more of celebrities (and we have them all below).

So far, we have seen Jojo Rabbit Actress Rebel Wilsoncryotherapy session and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh& # 39; selfie with a mask. Not to mention, America Ferrera simply shines in his red Oscar set (which honors How to Train Your Dragon and his ancestors of the Lenca tribe.)

Fortunately, these are not the only behind-the-scenes moments we have discovered online.

ME! He has gathered all the BTS moments from the biggest celebrity accounts, and we'll add more all night long. So be sure to see the photos below!