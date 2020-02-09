Can the African Union face the security challenges of the continent? The | Security

The African Union is a symbol of the unity of the continent destined to empower Africans to solve the problems of the region.

It has an ambitious plan to transform states and improve security, but for many Africans, peace and prosperity are far from being a reality.

The 55 block leaders are now gathering to his Annual summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to discuss how to address this problem. The two-day meeting will be held with the theme, Silencing the Guns.

Has the block been able to fulfill its mandate so far?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Afyare Elmi – Professor of International Relations at the University of Qatar

Sanusha Naidu: principal investigator of the Institute for Global Dialogue, a group of South African experts

Aliyu Musa: independent researcher on conflict studies in Africa

Source: Al Jazeera News