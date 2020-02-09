Home Latest News Bushfire Bash: Tendulkar spends 40 minutes in networks to hit for the...

Bushfire Bash: Tendulkar spends 40 minutes in networks to hit for the first time in 5 years

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Andriod App

Former Indian cricketers and Indians Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh returned to the networks on Sunday as the two prepared for a charity match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI to raise funds for Australian wildfire victims in Junction Oval, Melbourne

While the winning member of the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar, who will train and train the Ponting XI, will also leave his retirement in the charity game, as he accepted a challenge launched by the Australian women's team superstar Ellyse Perry. Yuvraj, on the other hand, will play for Adam Gilchrist's team.

Before the game, the two Indian cricketers spent something on the networks. Yuvraj revealed that Tendulkar ended up playing for 40 minutes in the networks.

"He said he will play only six balls, but he hit for 40 minutes in the networks," Yuvraj said in a video for Cricket.com.au.

Previously, Perry had asked Tendulkar to leave his retirement to fight for an end during the rest of the charity game full of stars. The great Indian accepted Perry's offer.

"I introduced myself here as a coach, but going out and hitting at lunch will be interesting. I'm going to hold a cricket bat after 5 and a half years," Tendulkar said in a video during the game.

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (week), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Elyse Villani, Andrew Symonds, Cameron Smith, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed, Courtney Walsh

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Phoebe Litchfield, Brian Lara, Alex Blackwell, Brad Haddin (wk), Luke Hodge, Brett Lee, Dan Christian, Wasim Akram

Receive real-time alerts and all the news on your phone with the new India Today app. Download from

  • IOS application

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©