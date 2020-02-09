BSP will change Bhadohi's name as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP's supreme, Mayawati, said Sunday that if he votes for power in Uttar Pradesh, his party will change Bhadohi's name as Sant Ravidas Nagar.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, he said: "As soon as the BSP comes to power (in Uttar Pradesh), it will change the name of Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. The previous Samajwadi Party government had changed its name due to its Casteist mentality . "

Mayawati accused Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of never honoring the holy poet Ravidas during his tenure and dedicating himself to "theatricality,quot; now visiting temples.

In listing the work done by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to keep Ravidas's memory alive, Mayawati said: "The park of Sant Ravidas and Ghat were made in Varanasi, his birthplace, his statue was installed in Varanasi and the Ravidas Samman Puraskar constituted The Santguru Ravidas Rajkiya Mahavidyalay was established in Faizabad Apart from this, the Polytechnic of Sant Ravidas was established in Chandauli A bridge over the river Ganges is named after the saint Assistance was provided for Sant Ravidas Dharamshala in Badaun ".

The statement by former Uttar Pradesh prime minister to change the name of Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar came immediately after a proposal to change the name of Basti, a district located in the eastern parts of the state, after Maharishi Vashishth.

Basti's District Magistrate (DM), Ashutosh Niranjan, had said that the proposal to change the name of the district was sent to the revenue board and that the expenses were set at around Rs one rupees.

The government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has changed the name from Allahabad to Prayagraj and from Faizabad to Ayodhya.

He also changed the name of the Mughalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

According to officials, about a year ago, during Basti Mahotsav, Prime Minister Adityanath had announced that Basti Medical College would be named after Maharishi Vashishth, who, according to Hindu mythology, was Lord Ram's guru and his brother Lord Lakshman .

Hitting in Congress and the BJP, Mayawati said that these parties were enjoying "theater,quot; now visiting temples.

The comments of the head of the BSP came one day when the leader of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was in Varanasi to offer prayers to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Congress, the BJP and other parties did not respect or honor Sant Ravidas during his tenure. But after being out of power, they are surrendering in various theaters to realize their vested interests by visiting temples and other places," Mayawati said. He said in a Hindi tweet.

In another tweet, she said: "The BSP, on the other hand, has been the only party, which during its government, respected it on several levels, to which the opposition parties are trying to end. This is highly condemnable. ".

Ravidas Jayanti, the anniversary of Ravidas' birth, is celebrated throughout the country on Sunday.

Ravidas, a 14th century saint, was the founder of the Bhakti movement in northern India. Lakhs of people converge in the Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to celebrate their birth anniversary on this day every year.