Broken jaw set aside rider Sean Flanagan | Racing news





Sean Flanagan

Sean Flanagan faces a spell on the sidelines after breaking his jaw in a fall at Naas.

%MINIFYHTML0a0a3e819c5f6b71082479984d3929e211% %MINIFYHTML0a0a3e819c5f6b71082479984d3929e212%

The pilot partnered with Village Mystic for Noel Meade at the O & # 39; Driscoll O & # 39; Neil Supporting Kill GAA Maiden Hurdle on Saturday when the couple fell into the penultimate obstacle.

Flanagan spent the night at Naas hospital, but Dr. Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer of the Horse Racing Regulatory Board of Ireland, expects him to be released on Sunday.

She said: "Sean must be discharged from Naas Hospital today.

"He suffered a non-displaced fracture of his jaw and is expected to return running in three to four weeks. The spine x-rays were clear."