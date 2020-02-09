British father tests positive for coronavirus in Mallorca when his wife and children are eliminated

%MINIFYHTMLa9852215b508697555d6085ef9f6097e13% %MINIFYHTMLa9852215b508697555d6085ef9f6097e14%

%MINIFYHTMLa9852215b508697555d6085ef9f6097e15% %MINIFYHTMLa9852215b508697555d6085ef9f6097e16%

A British father of two quarantined in a hospital in Mallorca tested positive for coronavirus, health officials on the island confirmed.

The tests of the wife and two 46-year-old daughters, aged seven and 10, have been negative and have no symptoms of the killer virus, regional health authorities say.

The Balearic regional health authority said in a statement: “ The results have confirmed that the man admitted to Son Espases Hospital on Friday has a coronavirus.

& # 39; His wife and two daughters have been negative and are currently asymptomatic.

"A study of other people who could have come into contact with the man has begun."

Local authorities confirmed yesterday that the British expatriate, who lives in Marratxi, near Palma, had sought help after coming into contact in France with someone later diagnosed with coronavirus.

He flew to Mallorca by plane after his trip from January 25 to 29 to France.