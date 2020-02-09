British Airways sets record for the fastest subsonic flight from New York to London

No, the Concorde has not returned triumphant.

But a British Airways flight from New York to London this weekend marked less than five hours, the fastest time on a subsonic plane for that particular transatlantic route.

Flight 112, a Boeing 747, reached a maximum speed of 825 miles per hour over the North Atlantic, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform. The flight left Kennedy International Airport at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday and arrived at Heathrow airport at 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, a flight time of four hours and 56 minutes. The average flight time on that British Airways route during the last 30 days was six hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

Two Virgin Atlantic flights from J.F.K. Heathrow did the same night in five hours or less.

The speed of sound is approximately 767 m.p.h. but, because the flight had the help of a strong tail wind, it was not considered supersonic as the retired Concorde, said Jay Spenser, co-author of "747: Creating the world's first Jumbo Jet and other adventures of a life in the aviation,quot;. . "