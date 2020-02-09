British Airways sets record for the fastest subsonic flight from New York to London

No, the Concorde has not returned triumphant.
But a British Airways flight from New York to London this weekend marked less than five hours, the fastest time on a subsonic plane for that particular transatlantic route.
Flight 112, a Boeing 747, reached a maximum speed of 825 miles per hour over the North Atlantic, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform. The flight left Kennedy International Airport at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday and arrived at Heathrow airport at 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, a flight time of four hours and 56 minutes. The average flight time on that British Airways route during the last 30 days was six hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.
Two Virgin Atlantic flights from J.F.K. Heathrow did the same night in five hours or less.
The speed of sound is approximately 767 m.p.h. but, because the flight had the help of a strong tail wind, it was not considered supersonic as the retired Concorde, said Jay Spenser, co-author of "747: Creating the world's first Jumbo Jet and other adventures of a life in the aviation,quot;. . "
"It is surprising that they arrived so quickly," Spenser said.
The flight took advantage of the strongest part of the jet stream, known as the jet streak, which created tail winds of more than 200 m.p.h. and contributed to the formation of a powerful storm that wreaked havoc in the United Kingdom, said Ryan Hanrahan, the chief meteorologist at WVIT-TV, an NBC affiliate in Connecticut.
The hurricane winds of the storm interrupted many other flights, left without electricity and caused flooding.
"The jet stream was exceptionally strong," Hanrahan said Sunday.
A British Airways spokesman, Chip Garner, said in an email on Sunday that flight safety was paramount.
"We always prioritize safety over speed records," Garner said, "but our highly trained pilots took full advantage of the conditions for customers to return to London well in advance."
Spenser said a Boeing 747 with 400 passengers uses approximately the same amount of fuel as the Concorde with 100 passengers before it was removed in 2003. Flight time from New York to London on the Concorde, which was popular with the rich and famous and valued beyond the budgets of most travelers, it was three and a half hours.
Apart from the early arrival in London, passengers on the record flight would have had little indication that they had reached speeds of more than 800 m.p.h. for 24 minutes off the coast of Newfoundland, Spenser said.
"There would be no clues or signs that the forward speed was higher or lower," he said.
Norwegian Air previously held the record for the fastest subsonic flight from New York to London, which it set in January 2018 with a time of five hours and 13 minutes.
On Saturday night, Virgin Atlantic flight 4 landed in Heathrow four hours and 57 minutes after it left J.F.K., according to Flightradar24, which recorded Virgin flight 46 from New York to London that same night at five hours.
On Twitter, Virgin Atlantic said the airplanes he used, the Airbus A350-1000, they have two engines and are more fuel efficient. The Boeing 747 has four engines.
"It is true that we were hit by a BA Boeing 747 by little, however, they had twice the amount of engines and burned twice as much fuel as Captain Chris on our new and efficient Airbus A350-1000," Virgin said.
Passengers on British Airways flight 117 from Heathrow to J.F.K. On Sunday we were not so lucky. The flight arrived approximately one hour and 49 minutes late. The fault lies with the main winds.
"The LHR,gt; JFK flight was not so nice hahaha," Hanrahan said on Twitter.
%MINIFYHTMLf5152f3819bd4f4b5d78db5e548a026e17%