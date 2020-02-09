Britain's women's basketball team misses Olympic qualification | Basketball news





Johannah Leedham-Warner in action for Great Britain in her final standings against Spain

Great Britain has missed the qualification for the 2020 Olympics after finishing in the bottom of their group in the FIBA ​​Women's qualifying tournament.

After losing to China and Korea earlier this week, José Buceta's team knew they needed a surprising victory over the European champion Spain, but fell 79-69 despite a brave effort.

Karlie Samuelson (R) tries to make the best of the Spanish Laura Gil (L)

A successful triple by Karlie Samuelson gave Britain an early lead, but Spain hit back and went ahead by two at the end of the first quarter.

The advantage extended to 10 halfway, despite the best efforts of Johannah Leedham-Warner.

Britain's Temi Fagbenle was the top scorer of the game at the end of the third quarter, with 16 points, but Spain maintained control with a score of 60-49.

A great final was needed and, although the Buceta team won the last quarter, it was not enough and they lost a place in Tokyo, and the loss to Korea on Saturday was costly.