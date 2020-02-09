Brit arrested for wearing a bikini in the Maldives appeared in First Dates and Ninja Warrior UK

A British woman arrested for wearing a bikini in the Maldives appeared on the television shows First Dates and Ninja Warrior UK.

Cecilia Jastrzembska, 26, shouted "you are sexually assaulting me,quot; when she was mistreated and arrested on the island of Maafushi.

The police chief in the Maldives apologized for the incident after images of the arrest appeared showing three men fighting with Cecilia and trying to put her in handcuffs while trying to fight them earlier this week.

Another man covered part of his body with a towel while she carried it in front of a crowd of people.

Police Commissioner Mohamed Hameed said "an incident in which our officers restricted a tourist seems to be mishandled."

& # 39; I apologize to the tourist and the public for this. The challenge I have assumed is to professionalize the police service and we are working on that & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

The London travel blogger was arrested for & # 39; indecent exposure & # 39; But the incident is now under investigation.

The use of bikinis is allowed in the tourist centers in the popular tourist resort, although it is strictly prohibited & # 39; Outside the resorts. It is not clear exactly where this video was filmed.

Cecilia, who describes herself as a parliamentary advisor in the House of Commons, surprised viewers of Channel 4 First Dates in 2018 after refusing to have her appointment pay the bill.

Later that year he attempted the ITV Ninja Warrior UK assault course.

In 2018, he tried the ITV Ninja Warrior UK assault course. She shows left and right taking the course

The 26-year-old had previously posted photos on Facebook of her swim with a whale shark and posing on a beach in a red bikini.

Cecilia and a friend checked into a guest house for £ 40 a night in Maafushi last Monday, paying upfront for six nights, the islanders told The Sun.

Cecilia repeatedly shouts "you are attacking me sexually,quot; as she struggles to free herself from men.

According to the country's local news service, Raajje.mv, she was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday local time for & # 39; indecent exposure & # 39 ;.

He reported that the police suspected that the woman was "under the influence of alcohol."

Police Commissioner Mohamed Hameed (pictured) said "an incident in which our officers restricted a tourist seems to be mishandled."

The UK government's travel advice to the Maldives states that visitors must be "sensitive to local dress standards,quot; in the country.

It states that the popular tourist destination is an Islamic country and that tourists must & # 39; respect local traditions, customs, laws and religions at all times & # 39 ;.

The country consists of about 1,200 small islands and is located about 400 miles southwest of Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a separate warning to be & # 39; vigilante & # 39; in the Maldives yesterday after a knife attack against foreign residents in Hulhumale.

Three suspected Islamic extremists were arrested for stabbing.