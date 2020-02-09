Brad Pitt reveals more details about that tinder profile

Listen, we have the latest update on Brad PittTinder's profile!
As fans can remember, at the SAG 2020 Awards, the actor joked as he went on stage to accept his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in HollywoodHe immediately joked: "I have to add this to my Tinder profile."
And tonight, at the 2020 Oscars, we wonder if he will do the same after taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Tarantino movie.
When he spoke in a room full of journalists behind the scenes after winning his first acting Oscar, the 56-year-old actor revealed if he would update his Tinder profile this time. When asked: "What will your Tinder profile say now?" Pitt simply replied: "You'll just have to look for it."
While accepting his award, Pitt thanked everyone, from Tarantino, his best friend and co-star. Leonardo Dicaprio, Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia (who Pitt explained behind the scenes is a "dear, dear old friend of mine,quot;), Mike Moh, Geen davis and more. But the most moving part of his speech was when he dedicated the award to his children.
"This is for my children who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you," Pitt concluded.
The journalists also asked Pitt what he would say to his children if they decided to continue acting. He replied: "We can have that conversation if, once they are 18. And then … listen, I want them to follow their bliss. You know, follow their passions, whatever interests them most," he replied.
"And then, I think it's about … you know, guide them as you can. But they can try everything and find where their passion lies. So, of course, why not?"
Pitt has taken home two Academy Awards as producer of the best movie-winning movies The dead people Y 12 years of slavery.
He concluded: "It has been a really special race. And, again, it is a community that I love and friends whom I have formed, you know, 30 years and they mean a lot to me, really. And I feel a responsibility to that more than to nothing, more than, like, a lap of victory. And I think, now, I'm just looking, I think it is, I think it's time to disappear for a moment and, you know, do things again. "
