Brad Pitt reveals more details about that tinder profile

Listen, we have the latest update on Brad PittTinder's profile!

As fans can remember, at the SAG 2020 Awards, the actor joked as he went on stage to accept his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in HollywoodHe immediately joked: "I have to add this to my Tinder profile."

And tonight, at the 2020 Oscars, we wonder if he will do the same after taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Tarantino movie.

When he spoke in a room full of journalists behind the scenes after winning his first acting Oscar, the 56-year-old actor revealed if he would update his Tinder profile this time. When asked: "What will your Tinder profile say now?" Pitt simply replied: "You'll just have to look for it."

BRB, while we search the web for Pitt's profile.