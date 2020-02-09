Brad Pitt is an early winner, he takes his first interim Oscar

%MINIFYHTMLd900c17199c9306d47c139d13c4f524511% %MINIFYHTMLd900c17199c9306d47c139d13c4f524512%

A B C

The 56-year-old star pays tribute to her children as she accepts the Best Supporting Actor trophy for her role in & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; from Quentin Tarantino.

Up News Info –

The Academy has presented the first trophy at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which is currently underway at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The first category that was announced was Best Supporting Actor, who went to Brad Pitt for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood".

It is the first acting Oscar for the 56-year-old actor after four nominations. He was previously nominated as an actor for his role in "12 Monkeys" (1995), "The curious Case of Benjamin Button"(2008) and"Money ball"(2011). He won an Oscar as producer in the best winning film"12 years of slavery" in 2014.

%MINIFYHTMLd900c17199c9306d47c139d13c4f524513% %MINIFYHTMLd900c17199c9306d47c139d13c4f524514%

Going on stage to accept his award, Pitt opened his speech with a political comment, noting that he only had 45 seconds to deliver his speech, which is "45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week." He kept joking about Donald TrumpJudgment of political judgment, "I am thinking that maybe Quentin makes a movie about it. In the end, adults do the right thing."

%MINIFYHTMLd900c17199c9306d47c139d13c4f524515% %MINIFYHTMLd900c17199c9306d47c139d13c4f524516%

Then he thanked the director of the movie. Quentin Tarantino and the community of Hollywood specialists. He also paid tribute to his children, "This is for my children who color everything I do," he said. "I adore you."

For the award for Best Supporting Actor, Pitt beat other nominees, including Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood"), Al Pacino ("the Irish"), Anthony Hopkins ("The two potatoes"Y Joe Pesci ("the Irish)

Other initial winners at the Sunday February 9 event included "Toy Story 4"as best animated feature film and" Hair Love "as best animated short film.

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held without a host, marking the second consecutive year for the annual awards ceremony. More winners will be announced shortly.