Brad Pitt dedicates to his children the victory of the best secondary actor in the Oscars

It finally happened.
At last, Brad Pitt He has an Academy Award for his acting skills. the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star was revealed as the first winner of an Oscar 2020 award on Sunday February 9 when the results of the Best Actor category were revealed in a supporting role, taking home the trophy for his work as double action Cliff Booth in Quentin TarantinoThe movie.
As he took the stage to accept his award for the Best Supporting Actress of last year Regina King, the heartbreaker delighted in a speech that was everything: political, sincere, sentimental, humorous. As we said, everything.
"This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honor," he began, before reaching the political side. "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it. In the end, adults do the right thing. "
"This really is about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are unique in your class. The film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the spirit you gave Cliff Booth: look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best, "he continued, turning to his delivery partner Leonardo Dicaprio. "Leo, I'm going to ride your skirts any day, man. The view is fantastic. And for the rest of the cast and crew, Big Bad Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie, my man Mike Moe. I always want to say, you know that , while we are doing all this, I think it is time for us to give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt teams. "
At the end, he looked back at the beginning of his career, thanking the special people in his life who made it possible and continue to this day. "Listen, I'm a little stunned. I'm not one to look back, but this has forced me to do it. I think of my friends who took me to the car to see Butch and Sundance, and loaded my car and moved here. Geena and Ridley they gave me my first shot. All the wonderful people I've met on the road to endure it now. Once upon a time in Hollywood … isn't it? This is for my children who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you. " .
To take the prize home, he had to overcome the tastes of Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The two potatoes), Al Pacino (the Irish) Y Joe Pesci (the Irish)
Pitt has taken home two Academy Awards as producer of the best movie-winning movies The dead people Y 12 years of slavery, both produced by his company Plan B Entertainment.
Congratulations, Brad!
