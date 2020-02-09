Brad Pitt dedicates to his children the victory of the best secondary actor in the Oscars

It finally happened.

At last, Brad Pitt He has an Academy Award for his acting skills. the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star was revealed as the first winner of an Oscar 2020 award on Sunday February 9 when the results of the Best Actor category were revealed in a supporting role, taking home the trophy for his work as double action Cliff Booth in Quentin TarantinoThe movie.

As he took the stage to accept his award for the Best Supporting Actress of last year Regina King, the heartbreaker delighted in a speech that was everything: political, sincere, sentimental, humorous. As we said, everything.

"This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honor," he began, before reaching the political side. "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it. In the end, adults do the right thing. "